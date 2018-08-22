Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: What to look for before Gameweek 3?

Abhiroop Basu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
228   //    22 Aug 2018, 15:12 IST

   

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Well, the Premier League is back and so is the Fantasy Premier League. Lucky ones are those whose FPL team has got off to a flyer from the very beginning. But if you aren’t one of them, check out some details and tips to earn more points in the upcoming 3rd Gameweek.

Fixtures:

Saturday:

·      Wolves vs Manchester City (Fixture to watch out for)

·      Arsenal vs West Ham

·      Bournemouth vs Everton

·      Huddersfield vs Cardiff

·      Southampton vs Leicester

·      Liverpool vs Brighton

Sunday:

·      Watford vs Crystal Palace

·      Fulham vs Burnley

·      Newcastle vs Chelsea

Tuesday:

·      Manchester United vs Spurs

·        Here are some tips to improve every part of your FPL team before Gameweek 3:

Defence:

      This is the most important part of an FPL team according to me so defenders should be chosen wisely. My tip is not to go for a clean sheet because no team can ensure you a clean sheet in the early days. So, go for the side-backs who often scores or assists for their team and they’ll fetch you lots of points. Here are some defenders who can help you in the long run:

1.Benjamin Mendy:

                  If you haven’t got him till now then do whatever it takes, take a hit of 4 points and buy him. There’s nobody to stop Manchester City until GW 8 and he’ll bring you lots of points. Though the starting line-up of Man City is always uncertain, he’ll start every game according to me. It is also a great time to play Ederson and Mendy together and gather some valuable points.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Benjamin Mendy

2. Marcos Alonso:

                   There were lots of speculation of Marcos Alonso not suiting into the Sarriball system but it looks like he has got lots of freedom and he is proving his worth in FPL. So, he’s also a good defender to have on your team, and he’s fully worth the price tag.

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Marcos Alonso

3. Kieran Trippier:

                   He came back from the holidays last week and what a comeback it was. He hit an absolute gem of a free kick and it appears that some more of them is yet to come this season. He plays United this week but he’s one of the must-haves in the long run.

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Kieran Trippier scoring the free-kick

4. Charlie Daniels:

                   This guy is one of the best performers of Bournemouth for the last few seasons and a fan favourite in FPL. You can find him in nearly every FPL team and he’s helpful.

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Charlie Daniels-An FPL fan favourite

5. The Burnley Boys:

                    Complete your defence line-up with one from the Clarets’ back four. My pick would be Ben Mee because he scores from corners and set pieces. Burnley was strong defensively last season which is another reason to buy him and get points.

Southampton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Ben Mee in action against Southampton

Midfield:

                The standout performer of last season in the midfield was Mohammed Salah. But this year he comes with a large price tag. He’s an FPL must-have and here are some others to look at if you think the price is too high:

1. The Spurs Trio:

                 Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli score the goals from the midfield and sets up Kane and Son for Spurs. They can be very helpful for your FPL team. The third one and a much cheaper option are Lucas Moura. He too had some promising performances for Spurs and scored his first ever PL goal last week, and I won’t stop you to pick any one of the three before the clash against United.

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Lucas Moura celebrating his first ever PL goal

2. Avoid Midfielders from United:

                 At present, selecting United midfielders is a risk not worth taking. Not all of them will give you points and the ones who have a chance to score good points come with a hefty price tag so it would be wise not to select them in your team.

Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Alexis Sanchez

3. Sadio Mane:

                 Sadio Mane is a player who comes a lot cheaper than Mo Salah and is performing like him. Although we don’t know if he would score as many points as Salah this time he’s proving his worth. So Mane is a great option to have instead of Salah.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Mohammad Salah and Sadio Mane

4. Gunners Duo Can Be Taken Into Consideration:

                 Arsenal had a couple of very tough matches at the very beginning which ended in defeat but Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are two good options. They looked promising and will score some points in the upcoming easier fixtures.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Alex Iwobi scores as Kepa looks on

5. Richarlison:

                 This guy looks promising from the very beginning of the season and is a must-have in his price tag. He’s also a captain contender.

Everton v Southampton - Premier League
Richarlison
(right)

6. Bernardo Silva:

                  It looks like Pep will give much more time to Bernardo Silva this time and he can be much more valuable than his price tag.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Bernardo Silva

Forward:

1. Harry Kane:

                 He is arguably the best striker of the PL and looked very promising against Fulham. He is a contender of Golden Boot this time and is a player to rely on.

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Harry Kane celebrates with Kieran Trippier

2. Sergio Aguero:

                 He is a captain contender this week and like Kane, he’s also a player to rely on. Scored a hat-trick last week and got a whopping 20 points in FPL. He is a gem.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Sergio Aguero

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

                 Arsenal had two tough games and Aubameyang didn’t look much promising. But he can be lethal in the easier fixtures and a one to watch out for in the next Gameweek.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Aubameyang in action against Chelsea

4. Roberto Firmino:

                 He’s another Liverpool player who scored lots of points last season and will be helpful in this season also.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Roberto Firmino

5. Romelu Lukaku:

                   He is one of the very few players from the United team whom you can buy. He had a promising World Cup and is reliable. He will surely be amongst goals this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Lukaku heads the ball into the back of the net against Brighton

FPL Differentials:

                 The differentials are the players who make you the king of fantasy and take your score above the other players. So, this is a very important part.

Defence: 

                  Aaron Wan-Bissaka became a household name this season for the fantasy players and he scored great points in the first GW. But a straight red card against Liverpool will sideline him for next 3 matches. You haven’t got many options to replace him in his price tag, so my suggestion is that he should be kept. Although Ryan Bennet of Wolves and Stankovic of Huddersfield are good options.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Wan-Bissaka was sent off for this foul

Midfield:

                          In the midfield, Ruben Neves comes with a small price tag but great capability. You can take him after this Gameweek is over, but for this Gameweek, Roberto Pereyra of Watford and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham can be helpful. Also, Willian and James Maddison are great options.

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Some good performances to come from this man

Forward:

                  Another Wolves player Raul Jimenez is a good option. But for this week my bet would be on Kelechi Iheanacho. Jamie Vardy got a straight red so he’s going to be there for the next 3 matches. Also if you got Zaha or Arnautovic, keep faith in them. Alexander Mitrovic is another good option.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Iheanacho in action against the Red Devils

Captain’s Pick:

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
The Captain's Armband: Whom to choose?

1. Sergio Aguero:  He is surely the one to make captain this week.

2. Benjamin Mendy: It may sound funny but if you haven’t got Aguero, then go for Mendy. He will fetch you great points

3. Mohammad Salah: He is a captain contender every week and if you have him in your team then make him the captain.

4. Sadio Mane: He is scoring goals and is also a captain contender along with Salah from Liverpool.

5. Richarlison: The form he showed in the first two matches, he can be a really good captain this GW but Bournemouth is a tough nut to crack.

        This sums up the tips for upcoming Gameweek 3 of FPL. I hope you like it. At the end of the day, luck is the most important thing in Fantasy Football. So, best of luck guys.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fantasy Premier League
Abhiroop Basu
CONTRIBUTOR
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 must have players for Gameweek...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 differential picks for...
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
3 players you should keep a close eye on - Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us