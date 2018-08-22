Fantasy Premier League: What to look for before Gameweek 3?

Well, the Premier League is back and so is the Fantasy Premier League. Lucky ones are those whose FPL team has got off to a flyer from the very beginning. But if you aren’t one of them, check out some details and tips to earn more points in the upcoming 3rd Gameweek.

Fixtures :

Saturday:

· Wolves vs Manchester City (Fixture to watch out for)

· Arsenal vs West Ham

· Bournemouth vs Everton

· Huddersfield vs Cardiff

· Southampton vs Leicester

· Liverpool vs Brighton

Sunday:

· Watford vs Crystal Palace

· Fulham vs Burnley

· Newcastle vs Chelsea

Tuesday:

· Manchester United vs Spurs

· Here are some tips to improve every part of your FPL team before Gameweek 3:

Defence:

This is the most important part of an FPL team according to me so defenders should be chosen wisely. My tip is not to go for a clean sheet because no team can ensure you a clean sheet in the early days. So, go for the side-backs who often scores or assists for their team and they’ll fetch you lots of points. Here are some defenders who can help you in the long run:

1.Benjamin Mendy:

If you haven’t got him till now then do whatever it takes, take a hit of 4 points and buy him. There’s nobody to stop Manchester City until GW 8 and he’ll bring you lots of points. Though the starting line-up of Man City is always uncertain, he’ll start every game according to me. It is also a great time to play Ederson and Mendy together and gather some valuable points.

Benjamin Mendy

2. Marcos Alonso:

There were lots of speculation of Marcos Alonso not suiting into the Sarriball system but it looks like he has got lots of freedom and he is proving his worth in FPL. So, he’s also a good defender to have on your team, and he’s fully worth the price tag.

Marcos Alonso

3. Kieran Trippier:

He came back from the holidays last week and what a comeback it was. He hit an absolute gem of a free kick and it appears that some more of them is yet to come this season. He plays United this week but he’s one of the must-haves in the long run.

Kieran Trippier scoring the free-kick

4. Charlie Daniels:

This guy is one of the best performers of Bournemouth for the last few seasons and a fan favourite in FPL. You can find him in nearly every FPL team and he’s helpful.

Charlie Daniels-An FPL fan favourite

5. The Burnley Boys:

Complete your defence line-up with one from the Clarets’ back four. My pick would be Ben Mee because he scores from corners and set pieces. Burnley was strong defensively last season which is another reason to buy him and get points.

Ben Mee in action against Southampton

Midfield:

The standout performer of last season in the midfield was Mohammed Salah. But this year he comes with a large price tag. He’s an FPL must-have and here are some others to look at if you think the price is too high:

1. The Spurs Trio:

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli score the goals from the midfield and sets up Kane and Son for Spurs. They can be very helpful for your FPL team. The third one and a much cheaper option are Lucas Moura. He too had some promising performances for Spurs and scored his first ever PL goal last week, and I won’t stop you to pick any one of the three before the clash against United.

Lucas Moura celebrating his first ever PL goal

2. Avoid Midfielders from United:

At present, selecting United midfielders is a risk not worth taking. Not all of them will give you points and the ones who have a chance to score good points come with a hefty price tag so it would be wise not to select them in your team.

Alexis Sanchez

3. Sadio Mane:

Sadio Mane is a player who comes a lot cheaper than Mo Salah and is performing like him. Although we don’t know if he would score as many points as Salah this time he’s proving his worth. So Mane is a great option to have instead of Salah.

Mohammad Salah and Sadio Mane

4. Gunners Duo Can Be Taken Into Consideration:

Arsenal had a couple of very tough matches at the very beginning which ended in defeat but Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are two good options. They looked promising and will score some points in the upcoming easier fixtures.

Alex Iwobi scores as Kepa looks on

5. Richarlison:

This guy looks promising from the very beginning of the season and is a must-have in his price tag. He’s also a captain contender.

Richarlison (right)

6. Bernardo Silva:

It looks like Pep will give much more time to Bernardo Silva this time and he can be much more valuable than his price tag.

Bernardo Silva

Forward:

1. Harry Kane:

He is arguably the best striker of the PL and looked very promising against Fulham. He is a contender of Golden Boot this time and is a player to rely on.

Harry Kane celebrates with Kieran Trippier

2. Sergio Aguero:

He is a captain contender this week and like Kane, he’s also a player to rely on. Scored a hat-trick last week and got a whopping 20 points in FPL. He is a gem.

Sergio Aguero

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Arsenal had two tough games and Aubameyang didn’t look much promising. But he can be lethal in the easier fixtures and a one to watch out for in the next Gameweek.

Aubameyang in action against Chelsea

4. Roberto Firmino:

He’s another Liverpool player who scored lots of points last season and will be helpful in this season also.

Roberto Firmino

5. Romelu Lukaku:

He is one of the very few players from the United team whom you can buy. He had a promising World Cup and is reliable. He will surely be amongst goals this season.

Lukaku heads the ball into the back of the net against Brighton

FPL Differentials:

The differentials are the players who make you the king of fantasy and take your score above the other players. So, this is a very important part.

Defence:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka became a household name this season for the fantasy players and he scored great points in the first GW. But a straight red card against Liverpool will sideline him for next 3 matches. You haven’t got many options to replace him in his price tag, so my suggestion is that he should be kept. Although Ryan Bennet of Wolves and Stankovic of Huddersfield are good options.

Wan-Bissaka was sent off for this foul

Midfield:

In the midfield, Ruben Neves comes with a small price tag but great capability. You can take him after this Gameweek is over, but for this Gameweek, Roberto Pereyra of Watford and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham can be helpful. Also, Willian and James Maddison are great options.

Some good performances to come from this man

Forward:

Another Wolves player Raul Jimenez is a good option. But for this week my bet would be on Kelechi Iheanacho. Jamie Vardy got a straight red so he’s going to be there for the next 3 matches. Also if you got Zaha or Arnautovic, keep faith in them. Alexander Mitrovic is another good option.

Iheanacho in action against the Red Devils

Captain’s Pick :

The Captain's Armband: Whom to choose?

1. Sergio Aguero: He is surely the one to make captain this week.

2. Benjamin Mendy: It may sound funny but if you haven’t got Aguero, then go for Mendy. He will fetch you great points

3. Mohammad Salah: He is a captain contender every week and if you have him in your team then make him the captain.

4. Sadio Mane: He is scoring goals and is also a captain contender along with Salah from Liverpool.

5. Richarlison: The form he showed in the first two matches, he can be a really good captain this GW but Bournemouth is a tough nut to crack.

This sums up the tips for upcoming Gameweek 3 of FPL. I hope you like it. At the end of the day, luck is the most important thing in Fantasy Football. So, best of luck guys.