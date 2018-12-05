Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: World chess champion Magnus Carlsen is at Global Rank 857

Magnus Carlsen is putting his strategic brain to good use in the FPL

The Fantasy Premier League seems to be attracting an elite intellectual crowd now and is catching on with its popularity. As of the 4th of December and on the eve of Gameweek 15 of the 2018-19 Premier League season, Chess World Champion and Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is ranked at 857 in the overall Fantasy Premier League ranking out of a total of 5,904,505 players.

Carlsen has often shared his FPL scores on Twitter and fans have gone to the extent of creating Reddit threads to discuss the Chess Champion's progress. Though in his latest post, Carlsen hasn't shared his team publicly he is a part of the FPL Grandmaster League that can be accessed by the public.

Carlsen's FPL team as of Matchweek 14

From his FPL team, it's clear that he has decided to invest heavily in midfield with expensive options like Mohamed Salah (£13 million), Eden Hazard (£10.7 million) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5 million).

Past speculation has indicated that Carlsen is a Manchester United fan given all these years he preferred having Manchester United defenders and always had United custodian David de Gea in goal. If anything it probably signifies he used to trust Jose Mourinho's side to get him a clean sheet but now it seems like he has lost faith in players from the red side of Manchester.

The fact that he is a part of the Crystal Palace fan league points only to one thing and one thing only, that if Carlsen is truly a Crystal Palace fan, he doesn't seem to trust his team a lot considering there isn't a single Palace player on there.

What seems to be ironic is that despite being an alleged Crystal Palace fan he has four players from other rival London clubs, Eden Hazard, Pablo Zabaleta, Lukasz Fabianski and Marko Arnautovic.

Given the Norwegian is the number one Chess Player in the World and has been since 2013 we have got to believe that he has got a brilliant brain and given that his FPL strategy will be on point, expect him to finish higher up the list!

