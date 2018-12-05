×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: World chess champion Magnus Carlsen is at Global Rank 857

Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
13   //    05 Dec 2018, 08:01 IST

Magnus Carlsen is putting his strategic brain to good use in the FPL
Magnus Carlsen is putting his strategic brain to good use in the FPL

The Fantasy Premier League seems to be attracting an elite intellectual crowd now and is catching on with its popularity. As of the 4th of December and on the eve of Gameweek 15 of the 2018-19 Premier League season, Chess World Champion and Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is ranked at 857 in the overall Fantasy Premier League ranking out of a total of 5,904,505 players.

Carlsen has often shared his FPL scores on Twitter and fans have gone to the extent of creating Reddit threads to discuss the Chess Champion's progress. Though in his latest post, Carlsen hasn't shared his team publicly he is a part of the FPL Grandmaster League that can be accessed by the public.

Carlsen's FPL team as of Matchweek 14
Carlsen's FPL team as of Matchweek 14

From his FPL team, it's clear that he has decided to invest heavily in midfield with expensive options like Mohamed Salah (£13 million), Eden Hazard (£10.7 million) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5 million).

Past speculation has indicated that Carlsen is a Manchester United fan given all these years he preferred having Manchester United defenders and always had United custodian David de Gea in goal. If anything it probably signifies he used to trust Jose Mourinho's side to get him a clean sheet but now it seems like he has lost faith in players from the red side of Manchester.

The fact that he is a part of the Crystal Palace fan league points only to one thing and one thing only, that if Carlsen is truly a Crystal Palace fan, he doesn't seem to trust his team a lot considering there isn't a single Palace player on there.

What seems to be ironic is that despite being an alleged Crystal Palace fan he has four players from other rival London clubs, Eden Hazard, Pablo Zabaleta, Lukasz Fabianski and Marko Arnautovic.

Given the Norwegian is the number one Chess Player in the World and has been since 2013 we have got to believe that he has got a brilliant brain and given that his FPL strategy will be on point, expect him to finish higher up the list!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Crystal Palace Magnus Carlsen Fantasy Premier League
Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Journalism Student, Sports Enthusiast and Avid Chelsea Fan
Premier League 2018-19: It's time for Chris Smalling and...
RELATED STORY
11 teams who have never won against Manchester United in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 5 things learned |...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 5 concerns for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Wilfried Zaha calling his Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 3 reasons for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Best Budget defenders for next...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us