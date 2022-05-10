"Far from reliable at the moment" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Leeds United vs Chelsea

Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 win for Chelsea against Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The Blues are struggling to cross the Champions League qualification line in the Premier League recently.

Despite once holding a healthy lead in the third spot, the Blues are currently just one point ahead of Arsenal in fourth and five ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

With three games yet to be played, Chelsea could still potentially miss out on the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

A win against Leeds United will steady the ship for the struggling Blues, with Mark Lawrenson predicting a 2-0 win for Tuchel's men.

He wrote for BBC:

"Chelsea are not exactly in convincing form themselves. They threw away a 2-0 lead against Wolves on Saturday and are now looking over their shoulders at Arsenal and Spurs when they should already have their Champions League spot secured."

Lawrenson further noted:

"That doesn't really help Leeds much, to be honest, because instead of looking ahead to the FA Cup final this weekend, the Blues need to get something out of this game.

"Chelsea are far from reliable at the moment but they have got some excellent players in their side. Among the hurly burly I am expecting from Leeds, enough of that Blues quality should shine through."

Chelsea can still end the season on a high

The Blues began the 2021-22 season as the defending champions of Europe. They built on it by winning the UEFA Super Cup and making a bright start to the Premier League title race.

Tuchel's men also conquered the Club World Cup but there has been little else to talk about since.

Their wheels fell off in the league during the turn of the year and they were also knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. The Blues lost the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

However, Tuchel does have the chance to end the season with yet another trophy. They have an FA Cup final this weekend against Liverpool.

If they can grab a place in the top four and win the FA Cup, it will not be the worst season for Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, amidst the ownership issues.

