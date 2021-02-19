Farense vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Farense take on Benfica in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture at the Estádio de São Luís on Sunday night.

The visitors have just one win in their last six league outings. They were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico by Arsenal in their Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts have just one win in their last six outings. They are 14th in the league standings, 10 places behind Benfica.

🗣️ Weigl: "It was a tough match. 1-1 it's not a great result but it's not the worst. Nothing is lost yet. I'm confident we can win the 2nd leg."#SLBARS #UEL #WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/Opo39mUQhF — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 18, 2021

Farense vs Benfica Head-to-Head

There have been 24 encounters between Ferense and Benfica across all competitions since 1990.

As expected, As Águias have the better record in this fixture and have won 14 times against Leões de Faro.

The hosts have only been able to get the better of the Lisbon giants twice, with both of their wins coming before the turn of the century.

In their last meeting, which came at the Estádio da Luz earlier this season, the sides played out a five-goal thriller. Haris Seferovic's second-half brace helped Benfica record a 3-2 win.

Farense form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-L-D-L

Benfica form guide across all competitions: D-D-W-W-D

Farense vs Benfica Team News

Farense

Jorge Costa will see César Martins miss out through injury. Meanwhile, Fabrício Isidoro and Bilel Aouacheria are doubts as they haven't featured for the club for over a month.

Right-back Alex Pinto picked up two yellow cards in the club's 2-2 draw against Vitoria and remains suspended for the game.

Injuries: César Martins

Doubtful: Fabrício Isidoro, Bilel Aouacheria

Suspensions: Alex Pinto

Benfica

Jardel is recovering from a thigh injury

Benfica will make the trip to southern Portugal without Andre Almeida, who is ruled out for the remainder of the season. Jardel will also be absent through injury.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old striker Goncalo Ramos did not make the squad against Arsenal and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Apart from the three players, manager Jorge Jesus doesn't have any injury or suspension concerns for in this game.

Julian Weigl picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Moreirense and will be suspended for this game.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Jardel, Goncalo Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Julian Weigl

Farense vs Benfica Predicted XI

Farense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Defendi; Fabio Nunes, Tomás Tavares, André Pinto, Eduardo Mancha; Amine Oudrhiri, Jonatan Lucca; Braian Mansilla, Hugo Seco, Ryan Gauld; Patrick

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Franco Cervi, Gabriel, Pizzi, Everton; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nunez

Farense vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica's performances in their recent outings have been below par given their usually high standards. Fortunately, they have an almost fully-fit squad for this fixture. Benfica should feel pretty confident against the hosts, who are new to the first tier of Portuguese football.

The hosts have been more prolific than the visitors in recent fixtures. However, given Farense's poor track record against Benfica, we do not expect them to cause any problems for the Lisbon giants.

Prediction: Farense 1-2 Benfica