Faroe Islands vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Iceland travel to Tórshavn in their upcoming international friendly fixture against the Faroe Islands on Friday.

The game will be played at Tórsvøllur between the two teams, who've failed to qualify for the Euro 2020.

For the home side, this will be the first of two friendly fixtures scheduled for this month while Iceland recently traveled to Texas for their game against Mexico. Iceland will play Poland in their last friendly game of the month on Tuesday.

Back in Iceland from the USA where we played @miseleccionmxEN, amazing atmosphere in the fantastic @ATTStadium. Next up are friendlies vs the Faroe Islands and Poland. #fyririsland pic.twitter.com/3gvgiMo5m5 — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) May 31, 2021

Faroe Islands vs Iceland Head-to-Head

The two Norwegian Sea rivals have locked horns 13 times across all competitions. All but two of their meetings have been friendlies. Those two fixtures came in the qualifying phase for Euro 2004.

All of their encounters have produced decisive results, with 12 wins for Iceland and just one victory for the hosts. Landsliðið's only win came in 2009 and since then, in the three meetings, they have failed to score against Strákarnir okkar.

They last squared off in 2013, with that friendly game ending in a 1-0 win for Iceland.

Faroe Islands form guide across all competitions: L-L-D-D-D

Iceland form guide across all competitions: L-W-L-L-L

Faroe Islands vs Iceland Team News

Faroe Islands

There were no reported injuries or suspensions for the Faroe Islands ahead of the game. All of the players named in the squad for the friendly games are in contention to start here.

The Føroyar squad to face @footballiceland and Liechtenstein:



We'll face Iceland June 4th and then Liechtenstein June 7th. Both at Tórsvøllur.



(More players can be added to the squad)



KOYR Á FØROYAR! 🇫🇴 pic.twitter.com/BxAYNFNkkX — Færøsk fodbold (@FaeroskFodbold) May 25, 2021

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Iceland

Arnar Þór Viðarsson announced a 34-man squad for the friendly games. Only 24 players traveled to the USA for the first friendly but the 10 players who did not make the trip are in contention to start here.

Of the players who featured against Mexico, it is expected that the coach will choose to rest a few of them. Viðar Örn Kjartansson withdrew from the squad last week on account of a fracture and is ruled out for the next five to six weeks.

Það var gaman á æfingu A landsliðs karla á Laugardalsvelli í dag. 😊 pic.twitter.com/lMI0zr40wX — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 1, 2021

Injury: Viðar Örn Kjartansson

Suspension: None

Faroe Islands vs Iceland Predicted XI

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gunnar Nielsen; Tróndur Jensen, Heini Vatnsdal, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen; Solvi Vatnhamar, Hallur Hansson, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Meinhard Olsen; Klaemint Olsen, Joan Simun Edmundsson

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Runarsson; Alfons Sampsted, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Hjortur Hermannsson; Birkir Bjarnason, Andri Baldursson, Aron Gunnarson; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen, Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson

Faroe Islands vs Iceland Prediction

Both teams have been in poor form in their recent games and have had just one win in their last six encounters. Given Iceland's superior record against the hosts and better squad quality, they are the favorites to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Iceland

