Ranking the 10 best players in the UEFA Champions League this season (2020/21)

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Champions League in an all-English final, defeating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the latter's maiden final appearance. Chelsea's triumph in the competition was the result of a robust defensive performance under Thomas Tuchel.

The title helped the Blues become the first team in history to win all three major European club competitions twice. Kai Havertz scored the only goal in their 1-0 win but it was N'Golo Kante's masterclass in the middle of the park that won them the game.

He was deservedly named Man of the Match in the final and has been one of the best players in the competition this season. With another season of this elite continental competition coming to an end, here we take a look at:

The 10 best players in the UEFA Champions League this season

#10 Edouard Mendy | Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has had a dream debut season with Chelsea and no player has been as influential as the Senegalese star between the sticks for them since the legendary Petr Cech.

The former Chelsea keeper helped Jose Mourinho's side to a Premier League title in his debut campaign and similarly, Mendy has been phenomenal in goal, keeping nine clean sheets this season as Chelsea lifted just their second Champions League trophy.

He equalled the record for the most clean sheets in the Champions League in a debut season, matching Santiago Canizares (Valencia) in 2000-01 and Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) in the 2015-16 campaign.

#9 Karim Benzema | Real Madrid

Real Madrid are not usually a one-man club and have always had capable players to depend upon. This season, with injuries to key players like Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos, head coach Zinedine Zidane only had Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois putting in match-winning performances at either end of the pitch.

The French striker was the top scorer for Los Blancos across all competitions and found the back of the net six times in the competition. He scored in key games this season, with goals against Atalanta and Chelsea in the round of 16 and semi-finals respectively.

#8 Lionel Messi | Barcelona

Barcelona have not been able to make it into the final of the Champions League since their treble-winning 2014-15 campaign. The club's growing dependency on Lionel Messi has been one of the reasons they have failed against sides in crucial fixtures.

Lionel Messi was again the top scorer for the Catalans in the 2020/21 campaign and scored 30 goals in La Liga. He was also responsible for seven of Barcelona's 18 goals, scoring five times and providing two assists.

He was the only Barcelona player to score in the round of 16 games against Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a goal in both legs as his side lost 5-2 on aggregate.

