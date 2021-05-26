10 best players in La Liga this season (2020-21)

After an enthralling La Liga title race that was decided on the last day of the season, Atletico Madrid finished two points ahead of holders Real Madrid. Barcelona recovered after an indifferent start to their campaign to make it a three-horse race but fell out of reckoning in the final few games.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi ended yet another La Liga season as the top goalscorer, while Jan Oblak registered the most clean sheets. There were also a few players who stood out for their respective teams and ensured that there was more to the 2020-21 La Liga than just the nail-biting title race.

On that note, let's take a look at the ten best players in the 2020-21 La Liga.

#10 Luka Modric | Real Madrid

Luka Modric enjoyed his best goal-scoring season for Real Madrid in the 2020-21 campaign.

Luka Modric might be turning 36 this year, but he has aged like fine wine and continues to be a creative force in the middle of the park for Real Madrid. The midfield metronome scored five La Liga goals in the 2020-21 campaign. That might not be a great tally, but it marked the Croatian's best goal-scoring return in a La Liga campaign.

The former Ballon d'Or winner also picked up three assists. He particularly excelled in the short passing game, making quick exchanges with his teammates to control play for Real Madrid. Thanks to his consistent exploits for the La Liga giants, Modric was recently offered a contract extension by the club, which will keep him in the Spanish capital till June 2022.

#9 Jules Kounde | Sevilla

Jules Koundé earned a callup for the EUROs with France.

One of the La Liga's rising stars, Jules Kounde, continued to impress with his performances at the back for Sevilla. He started 33 La Liga games for the club, helping them secure Champions League qualification. In the process, he played a key role in Sevilla conceding only 33 La Liga goals during the season.

While he is not the toughest of tacklers, Kounde makes up for that with his interceptions, adept reading of the game and aerial prowess. He won three aerial duels per game in the 2020-21 La Liga and also made three clearances per outing.

Jules Koundé misplaced just one pass against Atlético Madrid and did not commit a single foul:



◉ 79 passes attempted

◉ 78 passes completed

◉ 8 duels won

◉ 6 aerial duels won

◉ 6 clearances

◉ 0 fouls conceded

◉ 0 goals conceded#SquawkaScout pic.twitter.com/IYuAgOUf1o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2021

His 90% pass completion rate was another evidence of why he is so highly rated as he could become emerge as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the La Liga.

#8 Jan Oblak | Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has been the epitome of consistency for Atletico Madrid. His no-nonsense style suits well to the 11-time La Liga champions' defensive style of play.

Oblak makes goalkeeping look easy, thanks to his elite level of concentration and razor-sharp reflexes. Players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are showered with praise for their consistency in front of goal. In the same vein, Oblak, too, deserves recognition for maintaining the same level of consistency between the sticks.

Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. pic.twitter.com/AiWjW29dlH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

He kept 18 clean sheets in the 2020-21 La Liga this term and was one of the key players in Atletico's first league triumph since 2014. In the process, Oblak won the prestigious Ricardo Zamora trophy for the fifth time in six years.

