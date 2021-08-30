Faroe Islands vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Israel will resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign at the Tórsvøllur on Wednesday against the Faroe Islands.

The Blues and Whites have so far managed to win only once from three games, a 4-1 away victory at Moldova on matchday three.

With four points in the bag, Willibald Ruttensteiner's side are currently third in Group F, trailing Scotland by a point and leaders Denmark by five.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, have just one point to show for their efforts, won after their 1-1 draw against lowly Moldova on the opening matchday.

Since then, the Landsliðið have lost consecutively to Austria, Scotland and Iceland, but found solace in a huge 5-1 demolition of Lichtenstein in a friendly game in June.

Faroe Islands vs Israel Head-To-Head

The sides have met only thrice before, with Israel going unbeaten in all three matches.

Their last pair of meetings came in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers, with Israel prevailing in both legs with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

FT Montenegro 1-3 Israel. Zahavi, Solomon and Kinda with the Israel goals in a brilliant second half! — Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) June 5, 2021

Faroe Islands Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Faroe Islands vs Israel Team News

Faroe Islands

Head coach Hakan Ericson has called-up a 25-man squad for next month's triple header, including John Frederiksen, who's in line to make his international debut.

Goalkeeper Mattias Lamhauge was called up to their squad in June but remained on the bench. He's gunning for his first international start in this match.

Senior players like captain Hallur Hansson, Solvi Vatnhamar, Joan Simun Edmundsson and Klaemint Olsson have also been called up.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

The Faroe Islands squad for the upcoming games against Israel, Denmark and Moldova.



Koyr a Føroyar! 🇫🇴 pic.twitter.com/gHMX8PNHaX — Færøsk fodbold (@FaeroskFodbold) August 23, 2021

Israel

The Chosen Team also have two uncapped players in their squad - defenders Uri Dahan and Eyad Abu Abaid.

PSV Eindhoven's prolific striker Eran Zahavi will once again lead the line alongside Hoffenheim star Mu'nas Dabbur.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Faroe Islands vs Israel Predicted XI

Faroe Islands (4-5-1): Tordur Thomsen; Joannes Danielson, Heini Vatnsdal, Hordur Askham, Viljormur Davidsen; Joan Edmundsson, Brandur Hendriksson, Hedin Hansen, Solvi Vatnhamar, Meinhard Olsen; Klaemint Olsen.

Israel (5-4-1): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Eitan Tibi, Ofri Arad, Orel Dgani, Sun Menahem; Gadi Kinda, Neta Lavi, Bibras Natcho, Manor Solomon; Eran Zahavi.

Faroe Islands vs Israel Prediction

Israel may not be the most intimidating side out there but they certainly have enough quality to see off minnows Faroe Islands.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Israel

Edited by Peter P