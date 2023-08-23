Farul Constanta vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Farul Constanta trade tackles with HJK in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 25).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Rapid Bucuresti. Xian Emmers, Marco Dugandzic and Alexandru Ionita found the back of the net to inspire the win. .

HJK, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comeback 3-1 win at Inter Turku. Darren Smith put Turku ahead in the 15th minute, but Bojan Radulovic's hat-trick helped HJK take the win.

Farul booked their spot in the Conference League playoffs with a 5-0 aggregate win over Flora in the third qualifying round. A 3-0 home win was followed by a 2-0 win in Estonia.

HJK, meanwhile, dropped down to the Conference League following their elimination from the Europa League. They fell to a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Qarabag, suffering 2-1 losses in both legs.

Farul Constanta vs HJK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Farul's last nine games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Five of HJK's last six games, including the last four, have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Four of HJK's last six competitive games had more goals in the second half than the first.

Farul have won four of their last five home games across competitions.

Farul Constanta vs HJK Prediction

HJK's continental campaign this season has not gone to plan, having started their sojourn in the Champions League. The Finnish champions have been inconsistent in recent weeks and come into this tie as the underdogs.

Farul, for their part, have been flying high in home games, winning five of their last five games in front of their fans.

Games involving the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs, and the trend should continue. Expect Farul to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Farul 3-1 HJK

Farul Constanta vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Farul to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half