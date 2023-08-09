Farul vs Flora Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2023

Farul continue their pursuit of a first European appearance since 2006 against Flora at the Stadionul Central on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying clash.

After being dumped out of Champions League qualifying by Sheriff Tiraspol, Farul dropped to this competition and overcame Uratu in the last round. In both legs, the Romanian outfit won 3-2, scoring a stoppage-time winner each time.

On the league front, though, the Sharks have stuttered lately, losing their last two games. Having begun their top-flight campaign with back-to-back victories, Gheorghe Hagi's side floundered with European fixtures coming their way.

With six points in four games, Farul have dropped to sixth position in the SuperLiga, trailing runaway leaders FCSB by six points.

Flora also endured Champions League heartbreak earlier on, falling to Rakow Czestochowa. But having won the Estonian top-flight last season, the Tallinn outfit were given a bye in the earlier rounds, paving their way directly to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Having played in the finals of the competition's maiden edition, two years ago, Flora are now looking to make a return. They have the momentum, though, winning their last top-flight clash 4-0 against Kuressaare. It was also their first win in all competitions in six games.

Farul vs Flora Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Farul and Flora.

Flora have previously played a Romanian side: Steaua Bucharest in the 1998-99 Champions League qualifiers and lost 5-4 on aggregate.

Farul have scored three goals in each of their last two European qualifiers.

Farul have won their last two home games in the European qualifiers: 1-0 vs Sheriff Tiraspol and 3-2 vs Uratu.

Flora have failed to win any of their last five games in Europe, losing four (including qualifiers and the main event).

Farul vs Flora Prediction

Farul have less experience at this level than Flora, while this is also their first excursion in Europe in nearly two decades.

However, the Romanian side have looked strong at home which holds them in good stead against Flora, who tend to struggle away from home in Europe.

Prediction: Farul 2-1 Flora

Farul vs Flora Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Farul to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes