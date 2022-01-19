The Premier League is arguably the best and the most competitive league in the world. Housing one of the best teams and players in the world, the Premier League always delivers drama and excitement. Intense competition brings the best out of players and the teams and in return, the fans are treated with high-level football.

England's top-flight football is also where we get treated to some of the strangest and most fascinating records. On the same note, let's take a look at an interesting fact in this article.

Ranking the 5 fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history.

#5 Sergio Aguero v Newcastle United | 2015 | 8 minutes

Aguero scored five goals against The Magpies

A Premier League goal-scoring record is most likely to be incomplete without Sergio Aguero's name somewhere on the list. Arguably the most famous and talented foreigner in the league, Sergio Aguero graced the pitch for 10-long years.

He left Cityzens after completing a decade with multiple records under his belt. Manchester City's top goalscorer has barely put a foot wrong during his tenure at the Etihad. His performances have always been on a constant level.

One such great performance from Aguero came in 2015 against Newcastle United. He scored five goals against the Magpies that day. In addition, Aguero's eight-minute hattrick is the fifth fastest in the history of the league.

Newcastle opened the scoreline in the 18th minute itself. However, little did they know of what lay ahead. City smashed six goals in return and the Argentine slotted five of them. Aguero bagged his hat-trick in 42', 49' and 50' minute.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Sergio Aguero has scored the first perfect Premier League hat-trick since the Argentine himself scored one against Newcastle in October 2015. Deja-vu. 3 - Sergio Aguero has scored the first perfect Premier League hat-trick since the Argentine himself scored one against Newcastle in October 2015. Deja-vu. https://t.co/zs4I9Czy82

#4 Gabriel Agbonlahor v Manchester City | 2008 | 7 minutes 10 seconds

Gabriel Agbonlahor is the top scorer in the EPL for Aston Villa

Gabriel Agbonlahor has played over 391 games for Aston Villa across all competitions. He was an important part of Aston Villa's squad until his retirement and also their top goalscorer in the Premier League.

One of Gabriel Agbonlahor's finest performances came in Aston Villa's league game against Manchester City in August 17, 2008. Aston Villa smashed City at home 4-2. Gabriel Agbonlahor's seven-minute hattrick was the highlight of the match.

After netting his first goal and Aston Villa's second goal in the 69th minute, Agbonlahor fired two more in the 74th and 76th minutes to complete his hat-trick. Club legend Gareth Barry assisted Agbonlahor twice to seal a comprehensive Aston Villa victory against the Sky Blues.

Gabriel Agbonlahor bid farewell to his long-term club in 2019.

Premier League @premierleague



Gabriel Agbonlahor bags a hat-trick as



#PLMoment Not a bad way to start the seasonGabriel Agbonlahor bags a hat-trick as @astonvilla fire four past Man City on the opening day in 2008 Not a bad way to start the season 🎩Gabriel Agbonlahor bags a hat-trick as @astonvilla fire four past Man City on the opening day in 2008#PLMoment https://t.co/QmGRku83gv

