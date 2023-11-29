Fastest players in the top 6 Premier League clubs

In the high-octane environment of the Premier League, speed is a pivotal factor that can often be the differentiating element between success and failure for players. The English top flight is renowned for being relentless, with rapid transitions and quick counter-attacks characterizing the style of play.

Players with exceptional speed possess the ability to break defensive lines, exploit gaps and create goalscoring opportunities with swift and incisive movements. Defensively, quick players can track back efficiently closing down opponents and mitigating potential threats.

Whether it's an explosive burst of acceleration or sustained speed over long distances, the rapid tempo of the Premier League demands that players possess and leverage their speeds effectively.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the fastest players in the top six Premier League clubs.

#1 Arsenal - Gabriel Martinelli | 35.80 km/h |

Britain Soccer Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the best wingers in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. The inventive and intelligent Brazilian is a difficult opponent to defend against as he is a well-rounded forward with exceptional technical qualities.

In addition to his pace and nimble-footedness, Martinelli has also impressed with his sheer pace. The 22-year-old hit a top speed of 35.80 km/h this season during Arsenal's game against Sheffield United on October 28.

#2 Chelsea - Ben Chilwell | 35.50 km/h |

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea have been pretty inconsistent in the early phase of the 2023-24 Premier League season as they gradually adapt to the ways of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite suffering a ligament injury in the 2021-22 season and nursing several hamstring problems subsequently, Ben Chilwell continues to be deceptively quick. He clocked a top speed of 35.50 km/h this season during Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth on September 17.

#3 Liverpool - Dominik Szoboszlai | 36.76 km/h |

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool roped in Dominik Szoboszlai for a sum of €70 million this summer. So far, it has looked like money well spent because the 22-year-old midfielder has proven to be quite an asset with a lot of potential. Szoboszlai's dribbling skills, link-up play and shooting are excellent.

The Hungary men's national football team captain has also shown that when he stirs his stumps, there are very few that can keep up with him. Szoboszlai registered a top speed of 36.76 km/h in the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16.

#4 Manchester City - Kyle Walker | 35.55 km/h |

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Well, no surprises here. English right-back Kyle Walker continues to be the fastest player on Pep Guardiola's side. Walker is 33 now and plays alongside mostly younger players but that's a testament to his incredible sprinting ability.

His pace has always given him an edge in attack as well as during defensive transitions and it continues to do so to date. Walker clocked a top speed of 35.5 km/h in City's game against Bournemouth on November 4.

#5 Manchester United - Rasmus Hojlund | 35.45 km/h |

F.C. Copenhagen v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Manchester United's new striker signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League. But he is the joint-top scorer in the Champions League right now. His performances so far have illustrated that he is a hard worker and his movement is also quite impressive.

Hojlund has also turned heads with his pace. Once he receives the ball, the tall striker hits his stride quickly and turns on the afterburners. United have no shortage of pacy footballers on their payroll.

As such, it's quite impressive that Hojlund has clocked the top speed among all of them in the Premier League so far this season. The Dane hit a top speed of 35.45 km/h in the game against Arsenal on September 3.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur - Micky van de Ven | 35.52 km/h |

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Yet another new signing who has been mighty impressive in the new Premier League season is Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven. The 22-year-old has done a great job at the heart of defense in the early days of the new season.

Van de Ven is currently sidelined until the end of the year with a hamstring injury. He has clocked the top speed for Spurs so far this season, hitting as high as 35.52 km/h in their game against Crystal Palace on October 28.