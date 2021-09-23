FC Alashkert vs FC Ararat prediction, preview, team news and more | Armenian Super Cup 2021

FC Alashkert and FC Ararat go head-to-head for the Armenian Super Cup title at the Technical Center - Academy Stadium on Friday.

The hosts were crowned champions of the Armenian Premier League last season, while the visitors secured the cup title back in May.

FC Alashkert’s horrid start to the season continued last Monday as they were held to a goalless draw against FC Noravank.

This followed a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group A opener.

FC Alashkert have now failed to taste victory in their last seven outings, picking up three draws and losing four.

Aleksandr Grigoryan’s men will be looking to pick up the Super League title and hope victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form.

Meanwhile, FC Ararat picked up their third win on the trot last time out as they edged out BKMA Yerevan 2-0 away from home.

Yacouba Silue opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark before Aliyu made sure of the result in the 95th minute.

Prior to that, FC Ararat claimed a 3-2 win over FC Noravank before beating Thursday’s hosts by the same scoreline.

Head coach Vardan Bichakhchyan will now charge his side to maintain their impressive start to the season and pick up their first piece of silverware.

FC Alashkert vs FC Ararat Head-To-Head

FC Alashkert boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from their last 41 meetings.

Ararat have picked up 10 wins, while seven games have ended all square.

FC Alashkert Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-D

FC Ararat Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

FC Alashkert vs FC Ararat Team News

FC Alashkert

The hosts remain without the services of Aghvan Papikyan, who is presently recuperating from an injury.

Injured: Aghvan Papikyan

Suspended: None

FC Ararat

The visitors will have to cope without Serges Deblé, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Serges Deblé

Suspended: None

FC Alashkert vs FC Ararat Produced XI

FC Alashkert Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Ognjen Čančarević; Didier Kadio, Taron Voskanyan, Tiago Cametá, Dejan Boljević; Branko Mihajlović, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; David Khurtsidze, Aleksandar Glišić, Jose Embalo

FC Ararat Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Vsevolod Ermakov; Juan Bravo, Marko Prljević, Hrayr Mkoyan, Zhirayr Margaryan; Ivan Diaz; Dimitrije Pobulić, David Manoyan, Edgar Malakyan; Serges Deblé, Alik Arakelyan

FC Alashkert vs FC Ararat Prediction

FC Alashkert have suffered a slump in form and are without a win in their most recent seven games. In contrast, the visitors have picked up six wins in that time, while losing only once.

Given the gulf in form between the sides, we predict Ararat will come away with the win.

Prediction: FC Alashkert 1-2 FC Ararat

Edited by Peter P