FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2022

The DFB Pokal is back in action with its second round of matches this week as FC Augsburg lock horns with an impressive Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the WWK Arena on Wednesday.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against FC Koln over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment despite not being at their best this season. The Bavarian giants thrashed SC Freiburg by a comprehensive 5-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good record against FC Augsburg and have won 22 out of the 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's five victories.

Bayern Munich's 12 points from their first nine league matches this season is their worst start to a Bundesliga campaign since 2011.

Despite their underwhelming start, Bayern Munich have been the most prolific team in the Bundesliga this season and have scored 30 goals in their 10 league games so far.

After a run of three consecutive victories in the Bundesliga, FC Augsburg have managed only one point from their last two matches in the competition.

Bayern Munich are currently four points behind league-leaders Union Berlin in the competition and will need to cut the deficit in the coming weeks.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on defending their league crown. The likes of Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane are often lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

FC Augsburg can pack a punch but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the vastly superior team on paper and should be able to comfortably win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score - Yes

