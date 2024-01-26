FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the WWK Arena on Saturday.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

FC Augsburg are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The home side edged Borussia Monchengladbach to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bavarian giants edged Union Berlin to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 19 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's four victories.

Bayern Munich have lost each of their last two matches away from home against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Bayern Munich have picked up a total of 44 points after 18 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best such tally at this stage of the season since the 2016-17 season.

Bayern Munich have scored a total of 53 goals in 18 matches so far this season and have outdone themselves only once in their history at this stage of the competition.

FC Augsburg have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 21 Bundesliga games.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal but have their work cut out for them in the title race at the moment. Harry Kane has come into his own this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

FC Augsburg have been in poor form this season and will be up against a formidable force on Saturday. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes