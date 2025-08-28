FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the WWK Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview
Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian giants edged Wehen Wiesbaden to a narrow 3-2 victory in the DFB Pokal in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
FC Augsburg, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The away side eased past SC Freiburg by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 27 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's five paltry victories.
- Bayern Munich have won 10 of their last 14 matches away from home against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga - their highest win rate away from home against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- FC Augsburg have started their Bundesliga campaign with a victory this season for the first time in five years, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 margin in the 2020-21 season.
- Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last nine matches away from home in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin against FSV Mainz last year.
FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Bayern Munich have a formidable squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
FC Augsburg can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent on Saturday. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich
FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes