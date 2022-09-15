FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern Munich are back in action with another Bundesliga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with FC Augsburg on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Augsburg are currently in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Werder Bremen to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Bavarians edged Barcelona to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an impressive record against FC Augsburg and have won 21 out of the 27 matches that have been played between the two teams. FC Augsburg have managed four victories against Bayern Munich and will face a difficult test on Saturday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich. FC Augsburg gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-L-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-W-W

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

FC Augsburg have a few injury concerns

FC Augsburg

Niklas Dorsch, Felix Uduokhai, and Tobias Strobl are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Reece Oxford is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Niklas Dorsch, Felix Uduokhai, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: Reece Oxford

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich have a strong squad

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, and Bouna Sarr and injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Benjamin Pavard picked up a knock against Barcelona this week and is unlikely to be risked on Saturday.

Injured: Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: Benjamin Pavard

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

FC Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Maximilian Bauer, Robert Gumny; Carlos Greuzo, Arne Maier, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Mads Pedersen; Mergim Berisha, Ermedin Demirovic

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Light, Noussair Mazraoui; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller; Sadio Mane

FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich were outplayed by Barcelona in the first half of their Champions League game but did well to make the most of the chances after half-time. Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies were in impressive form on the day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

FC Augsburg can pull off an upset on their day but are up against a formidable foe on Saturday. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

