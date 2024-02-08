FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as FC Augsburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important clash at the WWK Arena on Saturday.

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Preview

FC Augsburg are in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by VfL Bochum in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side eased past Union Berlin by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against FC Augsburg and have won 11 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Augsburg's three victories.

After a run of three victories in six matches in the Bundesliga, FC Augsburg have won only one of their last seven games in the competition.

FC Augsburg have won only one of their last 15 matches against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2017.

After a run of four matches without a victory in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig won their previous league game by a 2-0 margin and picked up their first points in 2024.

After a run of only one defeat in eight matches at home in the Bundesliga, FC Augsburg have lost their last two such games in the competition.

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig started the new year on a poor note but seem to have put their rough patch behind them. The likes of Lois Openda and Xavi Simmons have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

FC Augsburg have also struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes