FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2020-21

FC Augsburg will host RB Leipzig in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday, and will hope to cause a pre-Christmas upset.

Both sides failed to win their previous game in the Bundesliga, as Leipzig fell further behind in the title race, while Augsburg remained 10th in the league table following their defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side have played some good football this season, and will want some silverware. The team has looked good under the young manager, and the next step is to win a trophy.

Winning the Pokal is still easier said than done because of the presence of a certain Bayern Munich team, but it is perhaps their best opportunity to win something this season.

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Nagelsmann’s side were held to a goalless draw by FC Koln in the Bundesliga in their last outing. It’s not often we have seen them drawing a blank, so they will want to put things right against Augsburg.

Augsburg have a woeful head-to-head record against Leipzig, having lost four times and drawn twice in the last six meetings between the two teams.

The Bavarians have scored only three times in the six games, and that will be a worry come Tuesday as they have struggled for goals this season.

After yesterday's draw, 2020 comes to an end with nice record at home this season:



🔟 games

9️⃣ wins

1️⃣ draw



On to 2021! 🙌



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/yNfK191NtD — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Heiko Herrlich’s side have managed to score just 15 goals in 13 games so far in the Bundesliga, while Leipzig have the best defensive record in the top-flight. Augsburg will have to dig deep come Tuesday, and will be given a helping hand if Leipzig make a few changes.

Augsburg Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Leipzig Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

Attacking midfielder Andre Hahn tested positive for COVID-19, and is unlikely to feature for Augsburg. Jan Moravek and Mads Pedersen are both nursing muscle injuries.

Injured: Noah Sarenren Bazee, Jan Moravek, Mads Pedersen, Fredrik Jensen

Unavailable: Andre Hahn

Suspended: None

Leipzig have several injury issues as Nagelsmann will be without attackers Christopher Nkunku and Justin Kluivert. While Nkunku has an ankle issue, Kluivert has a muscle injury. Lukas Klostermann is still recovering from his knee injury and will not be featuring come Tuesday.

Konate played in the draw against Koln, but he has picked up an ankle injury and may not feature.

Injured: Christopher Nkunku, Lukas Klostermann, Justin Kluivert, Konrad Laimer, Hee-chan Hwang, Ibrahima Konate, Benjamin Henrichs

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted Lineups

FC Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford; Ruben Vargas, Rani Khedira, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl; Marco Richter, Michael Gregoritsch

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Angelino, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele; Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl; Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen; Alexander Sorloth

Time to avenge our past ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/YosInUuTEK — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) December 20, 2020

FC Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Leipzig will see this as a potential banana skin, and it will be a surprise if Nagelsmann rests too many of his first team players.

Injuries will force him to make some changes, but we expect them to be too strong for Augsburg.

Score Prediction: Augsburg 1-3 Leipzig