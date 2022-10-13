FC Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: 5 Hits and Flops as Lautaro Martinez and Robert Lewandowski dazzle in a classic contest | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan played a captivating 3-3 draw at Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 12.

After a narrow 1-0 victory at home in Gameweek 3, Simone Inzaghi's men were eager to come away from Spain with a result. They were fortunate on multiple occasions in that encounter as most calls went their way.

Xavi Hernandez's men were eager for an act of vengeance as they looked to bring their domestic form into the Champions League. Both Barcelona and Inter Milan fielded strong lineups for the game.

Barcelona made a strong start to the game and kept 62% possession of the ball in the first period. They moved the ball swiftly and tried to carve inroads through central as well as wide areas. They attempted 15 shots but only five were on target, which put Andre Onana to the test.

Inter Milan's best chance of the first period fell to Edin Dzeko. Following a swerving cross from Hakan Calhanoglu, Dzeko toe-poked the ball onto the crossbar and it rebounded out. Stefan de Vrij then missed his kick as he swung his foot over the ball in a narrow escape for Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele showed his sharpness in the box, scoring to put Barcelona ahead after 40 minutes. Raphinha did well to keep the ball in play and squared it to Sergi Roberto, who lashed the ball across the face of goal. The Frenchman showed great awareness as he scored at the near post to make it 1-0. Inter Milan trailed going into the break.

However, Inter Milan came up with a well-worked response just five minutes after the restart. Alessandro Bastoni played a lovely cross into the box which fell to the unmarked Nicolo Barella. He took a touch before firing the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

Calhanoglu played a long ball into the box which was misjudged by Eric Garcia. Lautaro Martinez pounced on the opportunity and made it 2-1 with a shot that bounced off both posts before going in.

Lewandowski got one goal back for Barcelona in the 82nd minute after a poor clearance by Stefan de Vrij resulted in the ball falling to his feet. He latched onto the loose ball and scored to make it 2-2 after 82 minutes.

Pique was then caught out as Andre Onana's kick made its way over his head and into green space for Martinez to run into. The Argentine played a sublime cross to Robin Gosens to score what appeared to be the winner for Inter Milan. However, Lewandowski had other plans, scoring a last-gasp headed equalizer to make it 3-3.

Barcelona and Inter Milan shared a point apiece, meaning they remained in third and second place in Group C. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Flop - Milan Skriniar

Skriniar had a poor game by his standards as he made a few clumsy errors to concede possession or commit fouls. He had a great battle with Lewandowski but was often drawn out of position due to the Pole's movement.

He won six of his 13 duels and lost possession 10 times. He was dribbled past once and committed two fouls.

#4. Flop - Stefan de Vrij

De Vrij had a poor game on both ends of the pitch as he looked lethargic in defense and squandered a massive chance to put Inter Milan ahead. Following Dzeko's shot that deflected off the crossbar, the ball fell to De Vrij, who failed to convert a chance from three yards out. He swung his leg over the ball in a rather bizarre situation and missed the opportunity.

#3. Hit - Lautaro Martinez

Martinez looked sharp and caused all sorts of problems for Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia as he played a key role for Inter Milan. He stayed with Barcelona's defenders, forcing them to drop off in a bid to avoid him beating them with pace.

He scored a lovely goal after 63 minutes, taking a shot that smashed against both posts before creeping in. Martinez also threatened with his runs behind Barcelona's defense. He grabbed an assist with a lovely curling ball towards Robin Gosens to make it 3-2.

#2. Flop - Gerard Pique

Pique had a difficult outing as Inter Milan's youngsters ran rings around him. He gave the ball away six times in key areas and committed one foul. He stood a few yards away from Martinez in a bid to have a headsart over his opponents. This backfired as Inter Milan were given plenty of space to run into and apply pressure on Barcelona

#1. Hit - Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski showed yet again why he is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. He displayed great alertness in the box as he reacted first to a poor clearance and fired the ball into the net to make it 2-2 after 92 minutes.

He then leapt the highest to get to a cross by Eric Garcia in the dying embers to spare his side's blushes

