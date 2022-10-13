FC Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Player Ratings as Lewandowski scores a last gasp equalizer to save Barca's blushes | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

FC Barcelona played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 12. The result means the hosts remain in the third spot in Group C with four points from four games.

Barca were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Inter in their last meeting in Gameweek 3. Hakan Calhanoglu was the hero for the Italian outfit as he scored a stunning goal from a distance that proved to be the match-winner. However, Xavi Hernandez's men won 1-0 against Celta Vigo in La Liga which kept them at the top of the table.

Knowing this game would be do-or-die, the Spaniard fielded the best possible lineup with the players available.

Barcelona made a strong start to the game as their midfielders and forwards combined well and progressed the ball into Inter Milan's half. They played an extremely high line as Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia took up positions near the center circle. Raphinha looked sharp on the right flank and looked to take the initiative as he delivered several crosses into the box.

However, the game's first big chance came the visitors' way as Ousmane Dembele gave away a cheap free kick on the left flank. Calhanoglu delivered a wicked free-kick that fell to Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian directed a shot onto the crossbar and Stefan de Vrij fumbled the rebound as he swung his foot over the ball.

GOAL @goal The passion from Ousmane Dembele The passion from Ousmane Dembele 🔥 https://t.co/VLSCQvSckT

Robert Lewandowski and Milan Skriniar engaged in several duels and had a come-together of sorts on one occasion. Dembele took offense to his teammates being targeted and committed a late tackle on Skriniar. That led to a melee between players from both sides.

Barcelona grabbed the lead just before half-time as Sergi Roberto broke into Inter's box and lashed the ball across the face of goal. Dembele was the first to it and tapped in to make it 1-0 as the hosts went into the break with a lead to defend.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



BARÇA (O. Dembélé 40')

Inter Milan



#BarçaInter HALFTIME AT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!BARÇA (O. Dembélé 40')Inter Milan HALFTIME AT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!1️⃣ BARÇA (O. Dembélé 40')0️⃣ Inter Milan#BarçaInter https://t.co/sBqje6IqhX

Barcelona came out for the second period looking to capitalize on their good first half. However, they were pegged back just five minutes after the restart. Their defense was caught napping as Alessandro Bastoni delivered a cross from the left wing that left the hosts' defenders flat-footed. Nicolo Barella controlled the ball and and smashed it in from close range.

Eric Garcia was then exposed around the hour-mark as a long ball from Calhanoglu made its way to Lautaro Martinez. Garcia misjudged it and allowed the Argentine to take a touch and fire a shot that cannoned off both posts before crossing the line. Both managers then made multiple changes in a bid to freshen things up.

Robert Lewandowski leveled things up after 82 minutes, giving Barcelona hope of even winning the game. He latched onto a poor clearance by Stefan de Vrij and fired a shot that took a deflection before winding up in the goal.

B/R Football @brfootball Lewandowski keeps Barcelona's Champions League dreams alive Lewandowski keeps Barcelona's Champions League dreams alive 🚑 https://t.co/RWfKzfFgLK

Pique was then beaten by an inch-perfect kick from Andre Onana went over him, playing Martinez into open space. He kept his cool and picked the right moment to square the ball for Robin Gosens to run onto and go on to score and make it 3-2 after 89 minutes. The game seemed won but Lewandowski had one last trick up his sleeve, rising high to meet a cross from Eric Garcia to make it 3-3 in the 92nd.

After a thrilling second half, Barcelona and Inter Milan shared the points. That said, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Ter Stegen looked sharp between the sticks and delivered when called upon. He made six saves to keep Inter Milan at bay. He also distributed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Sergi Roberto - 7/10

Sergi Roberto made a good start to the game as he looked composed on the right flank. He provided an assist for Dembele to make it 1-0 after 40 minutes. He was booked for a foul midway through the second half and was subbed off shortly after that.

Gerard Pique - 5.5/10

Pique's age is catching up to him really quickly and it was evident on several occasions in the game. He dropped off a little too much to gain a headstart in case of a counter-attack, giving Martinez ample room to operate in. He made multiple errors in terms of positioning and tackling and had a subpar game.

Eric Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia had a mixed game as he made two clearances and two interceptions. However, he also allowed Martinez to run past him with ease for Inter Milan's second goal. He somewhat made up for that by providing a good cross for Barcelona's late equalizer.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Alonso had a decent game in defense and often ventured forward to support Barca's attack. He won four of his eight duels and made three interceptions, two tackles and one clearance. He also played three key passes and two accurate long balls.

Gavi - 7/10

Gavi had a good game as he helped Barcelona dominate possession in the middle of the park. He completed 29 passes with 81% accuracy, including one key pass and one cross. He won five of his eight duels and saw his only shot blocked.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

Busquets had a decent game in midfield. He won six of his eight duels and played three accurate long balls. He also completed 36 passes with 80% accuracy.

Pedri - 6.5/10

Pedri had a decent game in the hosts' midfield. He took up great positions all over the final third. He completed 46 passes with 87% accuracy, incuding three key passes. He also won four of his seven duels.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Dembele made a positive start to the game and scored an all-important goal just before half-time to put Barcelona 1-0 up. He played three key passes and two accurate crosses. He also won five of his 13 duels and was booked for a foul.

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

Lewandowski did well to take on Inter's defenders with his physicality as he held up the ball with great skill to allow his teammates to get into the game. He scored two pivotal goals late in the game to earn a draw for Barcelona.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

Raphinha looked sharp with the ball at his feet and was lively in the final third. He attempted four shots but unfortunately two were blocked and two were off target. He played four key passes, two accurate crosses and two accurate long balls. He also won all four of his duels.

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

De Jong replaced Busquets and looked composed as he played in the deep-lying midfielder role. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy and won three of his four duels.

Ansu Fati - 6/10

Fati replaced a disgruntled Raphinha and put in a decent performance.

Alejandro Balde - 6/10

Balde came on to replace Marcos Alonso and had a decent game.

Franck Kessie - 6.5/10

Kessi replaced Sergi Roberto as Xavi looked to add some muscle to Barcelona's midfield.

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Torres came on for Gavi late in the game and put in a decent shift.

Poll : 0 votes