FC Barcelona: 3 possible replacements for Philippe Coutinho on the left wing

Coutinho's performances on the left-wing are a shadow of those at the midfield position

Philippe Coutinho has to be considered one of the most unlucky players in Europe. He was in red-hot form in Liverpool when Barcelona came calling, a dream move for him. After signing him as a club record transfer, and a promising start to his Barcelona career, a shift in position is causing all the trouble for him.

Ernesto Valverde's shift to 4-3-3 from his usual 4-4-2 created a dilemma for Coutinho. As a wide midfielder moving forward, Coutinho is a good player, but the wings are not for him. He doesn't have the pace of a winger and he doesn't have the skills to play out wide in the forward zones.

Ousmane Dembele and Malcom are both players who play better on the right wing. Lionel Messi is a winger only on paper and is more of a free bird. There is a need for Barcelona to move Coutinho back into the midfield as he is already done enough damage to his confidence and to the team's performances.

If Coutinho is moved back to midfield, then there should be someone to replace him on the wings, which Barcelona don't have right now. Let us look at three players who could replace Coutinho on the left wing.

Note: Coutinho might or might not be sold. This is a look at players who could relieve him of his duties as a winger.

#3 Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)

Pavon (navy blue) would be a great partner for Messi and Suarez

For those who don't know, Cristian Pavon is a right-footed player and plays for Boca Juniors which is Carlos Tevez's boyhood club. He is an Argentine with a strong right-foot and a capability of handling both wings, as well as the traditional #10 spot.

Much like Coutinho, he has the ability to cut inside from the wings and go for goal from distance. He is a good passer, a good dribbler, finisher, positional player, etc. which is expected from somebody who was linked with Barcelona last year.

Being Argentine means he will have enough familiarity at the club with Coutinho, Messi, Suarez, Arthur, Vidal, already at the club. South American players are known for good relations. We know that Pavon is Boca's gem but he is a gem who has to be polished in European soil, maybe by the Catalans.

