3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann is perfect for Barcelona

Griezmann will be the final piece of the jigsaw in Barcelona's attack.

After the debacle at Anfield, the Catalan giants have gone into damage limitation mode. It wouldn't be wrong to say that they are throwing money at problems. A club of their stature is expected to contest for all trophies in a season, but instead, they choked a 3 goal lead for the second time in a row.

As the pressure on Barcelona's board mounts, it seems they are trying to fix problems, whether they exist or not. One of the solutions that people always expect is to deliver a big name signing. That's exactly what the board headed by Josep Bartomeu has up their sleeve, and the person they have found is another Frenchman.

According to various sources, Barcelona has Griezmann on their radar, which adds him to the likes of Dembele, Umtiti, Todibo, in terms of the French contingent. A look at the bigger picture puts him among the likes of Thierry Henry and Eric Abidal, two people who had tremendous success here.

We look at 3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann would be worth every single penny.

#3 A world-class player by every stretch of the imagination

Already a world-cup winner with a being a first-team player.

Like him or not, Antoine Griezmann's talent is among that of the top brass of players. It just happens that he is a bit vocal and demands respect, which is not appreciated by the majority of football fans. But looking at him, he has managed to carry Atleti's attack all on his own. He has had mediocre teammates in Costa, Morata, Kalinic, who haven't been of any help.

The defensive setup of Atleti demands a lot more from Griezmann than just attack. He has to track back and defend, recover balls, dribble all the way from the midfield to the front, score and assist. Still, he has managed to get 15 goals and 9 assists, while having minimal help.

Barcelona is definitely an upgrade for him, and with Suarez nearing 33 years, Griezmann is a younger solution who will stay for about 5 to 6 seasons. The advantage of having him over other youngsters is that he is tried and tested at the biggest level. Added to that, he'll not block long-term replacements from La Masia which can be the case with up and coming talents.

