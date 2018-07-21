Reports: FC Barcelona and Manchester United plan a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic, Real Madrid make the first bid for Eden Hazard and more: Transfer round-up, July 21, 2018

Ernesto Valverde is planning something big

Good evening, folks! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 21, 2018:

Premier League

Can Real Madrid lure Eden Hazard out of Chelsea?

Real Madrid to open the bidding at £112 million for Eden Hazard

According to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid have lodged a £112 million bid for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. The Belgian is Madrid's top choice of forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Hazard has flirted with the La Liga giants for a while now and has admitted he may move this summer after an impressive World Cup campaign.

But Chelsea are determined to hold onto their talisman as they place a £200 million valuation on his head. The Blues are reportedly calm about the situation and are almost sure that Hazard will not try and force his way out of the club. Instead, the club are expected to offer the 27 year old a brand new deal to keep him happy in London.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are closing in another Chelsea superstar in the form of Thibaut Courtois. The shot-stopper is on his way to the Bernabeu for a deal worth around £35 million. With Courtois on his way out of the club, Chelsea are hell-bent on not losing Eden Hazard in the same transfer window.

Everton closing in on Richarlison

The Toffees are ready to turn heads this summer with an audacious £50 million move for Watford's Richarlison. The Brazilian forward was the surprise package of the first half of the previous season, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances. He faded in the second half of the campaign but remained Watford's go-to guy.

It was Marco Silva who brought him to the Premier League from Fluminense for £13 million and is now eyeing a reunion at Goodison Park. Sky Sports has reported that Richarlison will soon become Everton's record signing, eclipsing Gylfi Sigurdsson's £45 million transfer last summer.

