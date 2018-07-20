Manchester United transfer roundup: £150 million superstar willing to take pay-cut to join Barcelona and more

#5 Lee Grant and Sandro

Manchester United’s transfer window has been quite absurd. Despite being linked with a million of players, the Red Devils haven’t been able to sign anyone of note after acquiring the signature of Diogo Dalot and Fred.

After that, to the shock many fans, the Old Trafford outfit signed Lee Grant as the third-choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero. However, manager Jose Mourinho has revealed the reason and logic behind signing Grant.

According to the Portuguese, the main reason for signing Grant was because the club let Joel Pereira leave on loan. Mourinho, who rates Pereira highly, thinks that it was necessary for the youngster to play in order to improve as a player, which is why he was let go.

Subsequently, United signed Grant as a cover for Pereira.

“We did Lee Grant because we have a fantastic young goalkeeper (Joel Pereira) who needs to play football. I really believe Joel is a Manchester United goalkeeper, but he cannot be 19-years-old and two years without football, he has to play. To protect that position, we have Lee,” he said.

“We’ve known Lee for a long time, he has experience in the Championship, also with Stoke City in the Premier League, he’s more than ready to fulfill that position and allow the development of Joel. Joel that he is here with us is good for him to play, then he will go on loan.”

Meanwhile, according to Tutto Mercato Web, Alex Sandro to Paris Saint-Germain is closer to happening. PSG have offered €45 million to Juventus including variables and a breakthrough is possible in the upcoming hours.

After selling Sandro to PSG, Juve will push for a move for Matteo Darmian, who is on his way out of Old Trafford with the Red Devils seeking €18 million for the full-back.

