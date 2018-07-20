Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: £150 million superstar willing to take pay-cut to join Barcelona and more

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
58.46K   //    20 Jul 2018, 21:52 IST

Manchester United v Club America - International Champions Cup 2018
Headaches for Mou?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Once again, despite not having a cracking window as the rumour mill often promised to us, stories regarding the Old Trafford outfit never ceases to flow with vehemence.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Lee Grant and Sandro

Manchester United’s transfer window has been quite absurd. Despite being linked with a million of players, the Red Devils haven’t been able to sign anyone of note after acquiring the signature of Diogo Dalot and Fred.

After that, to the shock many fans, the Old Trafford outfit signed Lee Grant as the third-choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero. However, manager Jose Mourinho has revealed the reason and logic behind signing Grant.

According to the Portuguese, the main reason for signing Grant was because the club let Joel Pereira leave on loan. Mourinho, who rates Pereira highly, thinks that it was necessary for the youngster to play in order to improve as a player, which is why he was let go.

Subsequently, United signed Grant as a cover for Pereira.

“We did Lee Grant because we have a fantastic young goalkeeper (Joel Pereira) who needs to play football. I really believe Joel is a Manchester United goalkeeper, but he cannot be 19-years-old and two years without football, he has to play. To protect that position, we have Lee,” he said.

“We’ve known Lee for a long time, he has experience in the Championship, also with Stoke City in the Premier League, he’s more than ready to fulfill that position and allow the development of Joel. Joel that he is here with us is good for him to play, then he will go on loan.”

Meanwhile, according to Tutto Mercato Web, Alex Sandro to Paris Saint-Germain is closer to happening. PSG have offered €45 million to Juventus including variables and a breakthrough is possible in the upcoming hours.

After selling Sandro to PSG, Juve will push for a move for Matteo Darmian, who is on his way out of Old Trafford with the Red Devils seeking €18 million for the full-back.

Umid Kumar Dey
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
