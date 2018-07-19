Real Madrid make James Rodriguez + €42 million offer for Bayern Munich superstar, Spurs want Pavard and more: Transfer round-up, July 18, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 31.51K // 19 Jul 2018, 00:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid are not holding back this summer

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 18, 2018:

#1 Premier League

Soon to be a Red

Liverpool closing in on Alisson Becker

A number of publications including Sky Sports have revealed that AS Roma has accepted a big money offer from Liverpool for the transfer of Alisson Becker. The Reds earlier made a €70 million offer for the goalkeeper but increased their offer to €75 million overnight.

Alisson is all set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game, beating Gianluigi Buffon's age-old record. It is reported that Alisson will soon complete his medical with Liverpool and sign a five-year deal at Anfield.

The Brazilian custodian will be Liverpool's fourth summer arrival after Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri. Alisson made 49 appearances for AS Roma last season and caught attention with his sweeping skills and sharp reflexes.

Thibaut Courtois on his way to Real Madrid

Marca reports that Real Madrid and Chelsea are in the final stage of negotiations for the transfer of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian has long been linked with a move back to Spain for some time now. With his family residing in Madrid, Courtois has been longing for a return back to La Liga.

It is believed that Real Madrid is confident of completing a €35 million for the 26-year-old. Florentino Perez has been searching for a star man between the posts for a while now and has reportedly fixated his sights on the World Cup Golden Glove winner.

1 / 5 NEXT