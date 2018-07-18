Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca will have to pay £150 million for superstar, Bayern want £100 million United wizard and more – July 18, 2018

Mourinho still has some business left

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! It seems as though things have quietened down a bit at the Old Trafford. However, the rumour mill has no rest in this regard.

And here are some of the biggest rumours of the day surrounding the Old Trafford outfit…

#5 What the ITK says

Manchester United have only just sold Daley Blind to Ajax and are now a man short in defense, which is why journalist Pilib De Brun believes that Alex Sandro might finally end up at the Old Trafford.

The Brazilian left-back has been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams for a while now with Mourinho being a big fan of the player. Nothing concrete has come of the interest so far but De Brun thinks that it could change in the future.

“Alex Sandro, now that Daley Blind is gone, I think that deal will go through,” he said.

He also added that the Red Devils have presented an offer worth £30 million and Matteo Darmian for the Brazilian full-back.

“They have an offer of £30million and Matteo Darmian at the moment. And if Juventus choose to accept it I think that deal will go through.”

Meanwhile, Pilib De Brun also spoke about Manchester United’s supposed pursuit of Gareth Bale. The Welshman previously stated – right after the conclusion of the Champions League final against Liverpool where the former Tottenham Hotspur scored a brace to help his side win 3-1 – that he would like to play more and it didn’t matter where that happens.

Ever since that announcement, Manchester United are pursuing him – at least that is what De Brun thinks.

“Woodward has been all-in for Gareth Bale,” he said.

However, Mourinho isn’t too keen on the Welshman because he believes that the deal won’t go over the line. Despite that, however, Woodward is pressing for the former Southampton star “aggressively.”

“Mourinho does not believe that deal will happen. But Woodward has definitely been pursuing that aggressively.”

