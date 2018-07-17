FC Barcelona offer Dembele + €80 million for Chelsea superstar, Neymar name three demands to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer round-up, July 17, 2018

Barcelona ready to sacrifice Dembele for Chelsea superstar

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 17, 2018:

Premier League

The final piece in Liverpool's jigsaw

Liverpool leading the race to sign Alisson Becker

Italian outlet Il Messagero has revealed that Liverpool have tabled a huge bid for AS Roma's Alisson Becker and are currently leading the race to sign the Brazilian custodian. It has been reported that the Reds have made a €70 million bid for Alisson which will see the 25 year old become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Breaking down Liverpool's bid, the Reds are offering €60 million upfront with €10 million in bonuses. Meanwhile, Roma value the keeper at €78 million. The Giallorossi are waiting for Chelsea to enter the bidding war and are hoping to see it raise Alisson's price. The Blues are tipped to target Alisson to replace the Madrid bound Thibaut Courtois.

Whereas, Real Madrid have dropped their interest in the Brazilian. It is also predicted that Alisson's future will be sorted this week itself. Meanwhile, Alisson has removed AS Roma from his Instagram bio while his agent recently liked a photo of Alisson in a Liverpool shirt.

Everton target Watford's star duo

Marco Silva is ready to raid his former employers for two of their most precious players. Teamtalk has reported that Everton are interested in Watford's Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Toffees are reportedly looking to place a £50 million bid for the duo.

It is reported that the Hornets are desperate to hold onto its valuable assets but a £50 million bid may lure them into accepting the move. Meanwhile, Everton are confident that a chance to reunite with Marco Silva will lead Richarlison and Doucoure to accept a move to Merseyside.

