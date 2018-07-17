Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FC Barcelona offer Dembele + €80 million for Chelsea superstar, Neymar name three demands to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer round-up, July 17, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
53.79K   //    17 Jul 2018, 21:07 IST

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Barcelona ready to sacrifice Dembele for Chelsea superstar

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 17, 2018: 

Premier League 

FBL-WC-2018-BRA-DEPARTURE
The final piece in Liverpool's jigsaw

Liverpool leading the race to sign Alisson Becker 

Italian outlet Il Messagero has revealed that Liverpool have tabled a huge bid for AS Roma's Alisson Becker and are currently leading the race to sign the Brazilian custodian. It has been reported that the Reds have made a €70 million bid for Alisson which will see the 25 year old become the most expensive goalkeeper of all time. 

Breaking down Liverpool's bid, the Reds are offering €60 million upfront with €10 million in bonuses. Meanwhile, Roma value the keeper at €78 million. The Giallorossi are waiting for Chelsea to enter the bidding war and are hoping to see it raise Alisson's price. The Blues are tipped to target Alisson to replace the Madrid bound Thibaut Courtois. 

Whereas, Real Madrid have dropped their interest in the Brazilian. It is also predicted that Alisson's future will be sorted this week itself. Meanwhile, Alisson has removed AS Roma from his Instagram bio while his agent recently liked a photo of Alisson in a Liverpool shirt. 

Everton target Watford's star duo 

Marco Silva is ready to raid his former employers for two of their most precious players. Teamtalk has reported that Everton are interested in Watford's Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Toffees are reportedly looking to place a £50 million bid for the duo. 

It is reported that the Hornets are desperate to hold onto its valuable assets but a £50 million bid may lure them into accepting the move. Meanwhile, Everton are confident that a chance to reunite with Marco Silva will lead Richarlison and Doucoure to accept a move to Merseyside.  

Page 1 of 5 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2017-18 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho Julen Lopetegui
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
FC Barcelona to replace Rakitic with €150 million-rated...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to complete the signing of Chelsea superstar...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to make a €120 million + Ousmane Dembele...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €200 million...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to announce two signings this week,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €80 million Bayern Munich star and more:...
RELATED STORY
Transfer roundup: Barca offer Ousmane Dembele plus £80m...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca want €100...
RELATED STORY
5 attackers Barcelona should consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us