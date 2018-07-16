Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid reject €170 million bid from the Reds for superstar, Barca chasing €300 million wizard and more – July 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
28.15K   //    16 Jul 2018, 18:50 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Mou could be shocked to know this

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The greatest show on earth is now over and we are left with nothing but what we always have: club football.

Right now, with the World Cup officially over, we might see a lot of deals happening over the next few days – especially with Manchester United, considering that they are being linked with a lot of players and still have some money in their budget.

So without further ado, here are some of the biggest rumours of the day regarding the Red Devils…

#5 Ferdinand recommendation and Guedes

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has stated that the Red Devils should do all they can to sign Kylian Mbappe. The French youngster had a great World Cup with France as he helped the team win the tournament.

Mbappe was awarded the best young player of the tournament for his performances in Russia and Rio Ferdinand thinks that he is going to be among the most consistent figures in future Ballon d’Or programmes while also stating that he shares a telepathic bond with Paul Pogba.

“He is the guy who will be standing up on that Ballon d'Or podium in years to come. Easy,” he said.

"I hope my old club are chasing him. He has that connection with Paul Pogba, too.

"There is already maturity beyond his years."

Meanwhile, Don Balon are of the belief that the Red Devils are chasing Goncalo Guedes. After missing out on signing Fabian Ruiz from Real Betis, who chose to join Napoli instead, Mourinho wants to sign the player that some dub as the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guedes had a great season on loan at Valencia but couldn’t repeat those heroics at the World Cup with Portugal. However, Mourinho likes him and believes that he has the potential to be one of the best players in the world.

United will have to negotiate with PSG for his signature, who want €80 million for the youngster.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Kylian Mbappe Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
