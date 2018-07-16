Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United make an offer of €300 million for PSG superstar, Chelsea ready to sell Morata and Giroud for Higuain and more: Transfer round-up, July 15, 2018

Sumedh Pande
16 Jul 2018

2018 UEFA Champions League Football Sevilla v Man Utd Feb 21st
Jose Mourinho is eyeing the biggest transfer of all time!

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 15, 2018: 

Premier League 

FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHELSEA-SOUTHAMPTON
Ready to be sacrificed

Chelsea ready to offload Morata and Giroud for Gonzalo Higuain 

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are ready to sacrifice two strikers in order to make way for Maurizio Sarri's preferred choice of forward. It has been reported that Gonzalo Higuain is Sarri's choice for leading Chelsea's attack. Alvaro Morata was tipped to be included in the deal and it has now emerged that Olivier Giroud will also be added in the Chelsea casualty list to accommodate Higuain. 

It has widely been reported that Chelsea and Juventus are eyeing a straight swap deal between Higuain and Morata. The Bianconeri are interested in re-signing the Spaniard on a permanent basis. Also, after Ronaldo's acquisition, Juventus are trying hard to balance their chequebooks for which taking Higuain's high salary off the roster is considered to be a must. 

Meanwhile, Higuain's arrival may drastically affect Olivier Giroud's playing time. The World Cup finalist will not be Sarri's first choice and hence will be on the club's selling list. The Frenchman has 12 more months remaining on his current deal. 

West Ham United complete the signing of Felipe Anderson 

After five seasons in Serie A, Felipe Anderson has signed for the Hammers from Lazio. West Ham have secured the signature of the Brazilian winger for a club record fee of £35 million, rising to £42 million with bonuses and add-ons. Manuel Pellegrini's seventh summer signing has penned a four-year contract with the club. 

On signing for the West London side, Anderson said, "I feel really happy and fulfilled to join West Ham United. It is a club with a lot of tradition, lots of great players have played here, like Bobby Moore, Carlos Tevez and Di Canio. It's a dream come true." 

