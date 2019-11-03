×
FC Barcelona News: Levante take a cheeky dig at the Catalan giants after beating them

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
03 Nov 2019, 13:50 IST

Levante UD v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Levante UD v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Following their historic 3-1 win over La Liga champions FC Barcelona on Saturday, Levante UD took a cheeky dig at the Catalan giants on their Twitter and Instagram handles.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona's visit to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia turned out to be a nightmare for Ernesto Valverde's men. Scoring his 500th goal for Barcelona through his fabled left foot, Lionel Messi handed the lead to the Catalan giants in the 38th minute from the spot.

However, Levante scored thrice in the span of seven minutes in the second half and put the match beyond the Spanish champions' reach. Jose Campana equalised for the hosts before setting up another goal for Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral.

Nemanja Rajoda's strike in the 68th minute put the final nail in Barcelona's coffin as they were handed their third La Liga defeat of the season.

The heart of the matter

Following their historic win against Barcelona, Levante now occupy the eighth spot on the table with 17 points from 12 outings. On the other hand, despite losing the match, Barcelona are still on top of the table as both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid failed to capitalize on the champions' slip.

Levante rejoiced their emphatic win and took a slight dig at Barcelona after the game. On a sarcastic note, Levante posted a Google screenshot asking, "What to do in 7 minutes?" on their Twitter and Instagram handles.

What's next?

Following their shocking defeat at the hands of Levante on Saturday, Valverde's team, who are level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga table, will now turn their attention towards the Champions League, where they will face Slavia Prague at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Levante UD Football Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde La Liga News
