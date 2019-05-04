FC Barcelona News: Lionel Messi sends an emotional message to retiring Xavi

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

What's the news?

FC Barcelona and Spain footballing legend Xavi Hernandez will retire at the end of this season, and his ex-teammate at Barca, Lionel Messi, has just sent in his wishes for the retiring legend. The Argentine took to Instagram to pen down an emotional tribute to Xavi.

In case you didn't know...

The 39 year old joined Qatar club, Al Sadd SC in 2015 after a successful career at FC Barcelona, where he made 767 professional appearances for the club, which is a club record.

At Barca, Xavi astonishingly won a total of 27 trophies - 8 La Liga titles, 4 Champions league trophies, 3 Spanish Cup trophies, 8 Spanish Super Cup trophies, 2 FIFA Club World Cup titles and 2 UEFA Super Cup titles.

He was part of the Spanish national team which won its first World Cup trophy back in 2010. Apart from the World Cup feat, Xavi has also been a part of the Spanish squad which won back to back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

After leaving Barcelona, Xavi still continued his amazing run of winning trophies, guiding Al Sadd SC in winning the Qatari Cup in the 2016-17 season.

The Heart of the Matter

Playing alongside each other, Xavi and Messi's on field chemistry always made the difference on the pitch. On the announcement of Xavi's decision to retire at the end of the season, Messi wrote a heartfelt message to his former team-mate. He wrote on Instagram:

“It was a pleasure to share a dressing room with you, Xavi. We experienced a lot of moments together over many years, The truth is I’ve missed you since the day you decided to leave due to how you helped me on and off the pitch.

“You know that I wish you the best in the next stage of your life that begins now. I’m sure you will continue to be successful in everything you do in the football world. A strong hug!”

What's next?

Just after the announcement of Xavi's retirement, speculations have arose about him moving into management, and there have been reports that suggest that he might have all necessary coaching badges in time for next season.

Barcelona fans would definitely love to see him on the sidelines at Camp Nou, someday in the near future.