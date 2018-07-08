Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Barcelona offered €80 million for one of their biggest superstars, Neymar wants Luis Suarez at PSG and more: Transfer round-up, July 8, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
21.89K   //    08 Jul 2018, 22:34 IST

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Ernesto Valverde may lose one of his key players this summer

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 8, 2018: 

Premier League 

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester United or FC Barcelona? Where will Willian go?

Manchester United confident over beating FC Barcelona to the signing of Willian 

The Sun reports that Manchester United believe they can beat Barcelona to the signing of Willian. The Brazilian winger has emerged as a top target for two giants of world football and is expected to leave Chelsea after five seasons with the club. He is valued at around £70 million by the Blues. 

Barcelona are impressed by Willian's performances last season and have already made an approach to the club. Meanwhile, it is reported that Manchester United are ready to open the bidding at £60 million for the winger with Jose Mourinho desperate for a reunion with his former Chelsea colleague. 

United have made signing a winger as their top priority with Mourinho supposedly losing confidence in Anthony Martial. With Brazil's contribution now over in the ongoing World Cup, Willian's future is expected to be resolved in the next few weeks. 

Sadio Mane coy on Real Madrid links 

With Cristiano Ronaldo closing in on a move to Juventus, Real Madrid are plotting a move to acquire his replacement. Eden Hazard and Sadio Mane are touted to be on Madrid's radar. But the Liverpool forward has now admitted that he is just concentrating on the new season with the Reds. 

Mane was quoted by Goal as saying, "I remain a Liverpool player and I will join my team-mates in the United States for the pre-season tour. Real are a great team, but I am focused on my team, Liverpool." Mane has scored 33 goals in two seasons at Anfield.  

