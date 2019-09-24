FC Barcelona Predicted lineup vs Villarreal, injury news, suspension list and more | La Liga 2019/20

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 303 // 24 Sep 2019, 13:32 IST

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

FC Barcelona will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Villarreal to the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde's men will be disappointed after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Granada at the weekend and will be looking to produce a strong performance against the Yellow Submarine.

The Blaugrana haven't enjoyed the best of starts to the season and are currently sitting 8th in the La Liga table after managing just 2 wins in their first 5 games of the season.

On the other hand, Villarreal have made a solid start to their campaign, managing 8 points in their first 5 games and sit one point better off than the Blaugrana in 7th place. The Yellow Submarine secured a 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid last time around.

Team News

Dembele could return to the squad

Barcelona will be without their first-choice left-back Jordi Alba, who suffered a hamstring injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Centre-back Samuel Umtiti is also expected to miss the game with a foot injury.

However, Ousmane Dembele seems to have recovered from his hamstring injury and will be available for selection against Villarreal on Tuesday.

Injuries: Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti

Doubts: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Messi could start against Villarreal

Lionel Messi could be handed his first start of the season against Villarreal. Moreover, Sergio Busquets and Arthur Melo are expected to start the game, thereby replacing Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto, who started in midfield against Granada.

Nelson Semedo could switch to the left flank to replace Junior Firpo, who endured a miserable game against Granada, while Roberto will shift to the right-back position.

Predicted Lineup: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann