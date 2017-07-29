Barcelona set to sign Atletico Madrid talisman as a Neymar replacement and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 29th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 29 Jul 2017, 21:11 IST

FC Barcelona want Antoine Griezmann to replace Neymar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs.

So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 29, 2017:

La Liga

After believing to have priced out of a deal for Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona reportedly will try and lure Griezmann away from their title rivals, Atletico Madrid. Marca reports that Neymar is destined to leave Spain this summer with Barcelona now willing to pay over €130 million for the Frenchman to make him a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Griezmann is one of the best players in the world and can prove to be a game changing buy for the Catalans. They are ready to wait till January when Atletico's transfer ban will be over to make an official bid for the 26-year-old.

Gareth Bale rejects Manchester United

The Times has speculated that despite Jose Mourinho taking a personal interest in persuading Bale to join them, the Welshman has decided to stay put in Spain. It is believed that Bale has some unfinished business at Real Madrid and thinks that he still has a lot to offer to the Los Blancos. He is ready to fight for his place even if Real Madrid signs Kylian Mbappe for a world record sum.