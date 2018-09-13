FC Barcelona's three greatest trios

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.77K // 13 Sep 2018, 21:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Barcelona's been the home of legends for a long time. They have bought up legends like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Carles Puyol and so on. All the big names with almost no haters in the list, unless you support their rivals, like Espanyol and Real Madrid.

However, there are a few who are criticised for playing in a manner which should not be performed in, but even those who criticise know separating the criticism the players are great with some unique talent that brings the result to the respective club.

It's been two years now since Barcelona have managed to make another legendary trio for their team but let's take a look at three of the greatest trios Barcelona has ever had.

1. Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

FC Barcelona v Betis - Copa del Rey

This trio was seen in their prime in 2009 when Pep Guardiola won the Sextuple with FC Barcelona. Under the guidance of the current Manchester City manager, Lionel Messi and Xav and Andres Iniesta had significant roles at the Catalan club, which continued even after Guardiola's Camp Nou exit.

The trio was the reason behind the successful major add-on trophy to Barcelona. Their performance was so notable that when Lionel Messi won the Ballon D'or the following year, Xavi Hernandez was the runner-up of the contest.

54 of the Argentine international's club goals came out of the assists from Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Xavi provided 23, while Iniesta provided 31.

1 / 3 NEXT