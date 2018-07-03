FC Barcelona to announce two signings this week, Morata-Higuain swap deal planned and more: Transfer round-up, July 3, 2018

The Catalans mean business this summer

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 3, 2018:

Premier League

On FC Barcelona's radar

Chelsea name Willian price

FC Barcelona have made their interest known in the Chelsea winger. Now, Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Chelsea have put a price tag of €80 million on the head of the Brazilian. The Blues consider Willian as a key member of their post-Conte era and are looking to keep a hold of him.

But it is also reported that Willian has had his head turned due to Barcelona's interest. He had once said that playing for a club like FC Barcelona would be a dream. Also, the presence of Coutinho and Paulinho in the Barcelona squad has made the winger sure about taking a move to Spain.

Willian was Chelsea's best player last season in which he scored 13 goals and produced 12 assists. He caught Barcelona's interest during an impressive display against them in the first leg of the pre-quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Brazilian had scored a stunning goal in that game.

Riyad Mahrez on his way to Manchester City

Sky Sports have revealed that Riyad Mahrez will be a Manchester City player by the end of the week. It is reported that all the negotiations between the two clubs have been agreed upon with Leicester City set to receive £60 million for the winger.

Mahrez has been a long-term target for Pep Guardiola. City had numerous bids rejected for the Algerian this January despite the player submitting a transfer request. Mahrez scored 13 goals in all competitions last season and was an integral member of the Leicester setup since his move from France.