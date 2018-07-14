Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Barcelona to complete the signing of Chelsea superstar next week, Pogba wants a move to La Liga giants and more: Transfer round-up, July 14, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
79.69K   //    14 Jul 2018, 20:37 IST

Athletic Club v Malaga CF - La Liga
Ernesto Valverde is on his way to secure a huge signing

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the world's attention being fixated on the ongoing World Cup, top clubs are working behind the scenes on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 14, 2018: 

Premier League

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Paul Pogba offered to FC Barcelona 

Mundo Deportivo has revealed that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was recently in Barcelona. The tabloid has further revealed that he was in the city to offer his star client to the Catalans. Raiola reportedly travelled to Spain on the request of his client. 

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho had their issues last season which is why it is believed that the midfielder is eyeing a move away from United for the second time in his career. Pogba has been effective for France in the ongoing World Cup and does not want to go and play under Mourinho once again.

Barcelona have been fond of Pogba for a long time and were linked with the 25-year old before his move to Manchester United. It is also speculated that the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have already told the club to pursue a move for Pogba. He is touted by many to be the creative spark needed by Barcelona following Iniesta's departure. 

Jorginho completes a move to Chelsea 

After Maurizio Sarri was announced as the new coach of Chelsea, Jorginho soon followed suit with his Napoli boss. The deep-lying playmaker has penned a five year deal with the Blues. Jorginho will wear no.5 at the club and has reportedly cost the club around £57.4 million. He snubbed a move to Manchester City for a reunion with Sarri in London. 

On signing for the Blues, Jorginho said, "I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.”

La Liga 2017-18 Chelsea Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Willian Borges da Silva Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri Barcelona Transfer News
