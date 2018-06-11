Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €200 million this week, Real Madrid want Jupp Heynckes and more: Transfer round-up, June 11, 2018

FC Barcelona are set for a monumental week ahead! Three signings worth €200 million to be made in the next seven days.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 11 Jun 2018, 19:45 IST
43.88K

FC Barcelona v Levante - La Liga Santander
FC Barcelona ready to make head turns with their summer business

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 11, 2018: 

La Liga 

FC Barcelona to make three signings worth €200 million this week

A huge week awaits FC Barcelona as the Catalans aim to wrap up their summer business as early as possible. According to Don Balon, Barcelona are looking to make three signings in the space of seven days worth around €200 million. 

The three players that are believed to sign for the club this week are: Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong. Griezmann has been Barcelona's top target this summer with the player also reportedly keen on a move to Camp Nou. An agreement for Griezmann is expected to be reached this week and his €100 million release clause to be activated on July 1. 

Meanwhile, Clement Lenglet has rejected a new contract from Sevilla and will join Valverde's side for €38 million. Whereas negotiations have been going on smoothly with Ajax for a €40-45 million transfer of Frenkie De Jong - tipped by many to be Sergio Busquets' successor. 

Real Madrid interested in Jose Gimenez 

Though a lot of transfer talk regarding Real Madrid has been focused on their forwards, Don Balon has claimed that the club is also looking to sign a centre-back this summer. 

Florentino Perez is looking for a defender to challenge Raphael Varane and has identified Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez as the perfect fit. The Uruguayan is eyeing a move away from Wanda Metropolitana and has a release clause of €65 million. 

La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Antoine Griezmann Alisson Becker Jupp Heynckes Jurgen Klopp Ernesto Valverde
