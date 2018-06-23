FC Barcelona to sign three superstars worth €370 million, Liverpool want Marco Asensio and more: Transfer round-up, June 23, 2018

FC Barcelona are all set for the biggest transfer window in their history. Fasten your seat belts folks!

Sumedh Pande News 23 Jun 2018

The Barcelona management is planning something big this summer

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 23, 2018:

Premier League

The divorce settlement ain't going well at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea looking for a cut-price deal to sack Antonio Conte

According to the Express, Chelsea have reportedly found a loophole to lower Conte's compensation fee at the time of his sacking. The Blues believe that Conte's role in the transfer of Diego Costa cost them a huge loss in the transfer market. It was Conte who told the striker over a text message that his services are no longer required last summer.

Chelsea are now looking to use this against their title winning manager as they believe his actions cost them a fortune in the current inflated market. Diego Costa did not play for the club until January and secured a move to Atletico Madrid for £59 million.

Antonio Conte has a £9 million compensation fee in his contract which is holding out the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as the next manager. Sarri is all set to take over the control at Stamford Bridge and is expected to appoint club legend Gianfranco Zola as his assistant.

Liverpool make a move for Marco Asensio

Mundo Deportivo claims that Liverpool have made an official offer for the services of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio. It is reported that Liverpool have put in a €180 million offer for the Spanish forward. Asensio has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid and was the 13th most used player last season.

Jurgen Klopp admires Asensio and is keen on working with him. But Real Madrid are confident on holding onto their prized asset who has a release clause of €700 million at the club and has a contract at the Bernabeu that runs down until 2023.