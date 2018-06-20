FC Barcelona to sign two world-class midfielders before the end of the World Cup, Chelsea want Mertens and more: Transfer round-up, June 20, 2018

No Griezmann, no problem for FC Barcelona!

FC Barcelona are looking to get themselves up after the Griezmann debacle

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 20, 2018:

Premier League

Chelsea make Dries Mertens their no.1 transfer target

It is widely believed that Maurizio Sarri is on his way to London to become Chelsea's new manager. The Mirror has now reported that Sarri will look to instantly raid his former club Napoli to make his first signing at Stamford Bridge. Sarri wants to rope in Dries Mertens from the Partenopei.

Chelsea have long been linked with the Belgian forward but were unsure in the past to trigger his £24.5 million release clause. But the soon to be Chelsea boss rates Mertens highly and reportedly wants him to play on the right flank for the Blues - the position that he plays on for Belgium.

Mertens enjoyed his best ever personal campaign with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli where he scored 22 league goals. He is expected to be keen on reuniting with the 59-year-old, an aspect that Chelsea will look to utilize in his transfer negotiations.

West Ham United sign Lukasz Fabianski

The Hammers have completed the signing of Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City. The Polish goalkeeper joins Manuel Pellegrini's side for a reported fee of £7 million. West Ham decided not to use the option of making Joe Hart's loan move permanent and instead decided to sign the former Arsenal custodian.

Fabianski told the club's official website, "West Ham is a massive club so I’m really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here. I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career."