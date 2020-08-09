FC Barcelona: Top 5 goalkeepers of all time

Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and has an extraordinary history both in domestic competitions and in the Champions League. The Catalan club has reached astronomical heights over the past three decades and has fielded some of the best teams in the history of the game.

In addition to having technically gifted attacking players, Barcelona has also given the beautiful game some of the most decorated goalkeepers in European football. Barcelona's shot-stoppers have experienced immense success over the years and also hold several records that reflect their exploits.

🙌 God Save ter Stegen 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/NKCIXW4Klg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 20, 2019

Barcelona's goalkeepers have a unique set of skills

Barcelona is a unique club with one of the most attractive styles of play in the modern game. The Catalans like the move the ball along the ground and employ quick one-touch passes and numerical overloads to outplay their opposition.

Barcelona's goalkeepers have to be excellent with their feet to be successful with the club and are often skilled enough to be a part of the outfield. In addition to shot-stopping skills, the Blaugrana also has highly specific prerequisites for its goalkeepers and the club's choices have worked wonders in the past.

#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2014 - present)

Ter Stegen has been immense for Barcelona

While some fans may point out that Marc-Andre ter Stegen has found himself on this list far too early in his career, his performances speak for themselves. Barcelona's German wall has become one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and is likely to become a Barcelona legend at the end of his career.

Ter Stegen is currently the best player at Barcelona after Lionel Messi and has saved the Catalan outfit from abject humiliation on a number of occasions. The Barcelona goalkeeper won the Champions League in his first season at the club and has become his side's undisputed choice between the sticks.

The German shot-stopper has also won 4 La Liga titles and 4 Copa del Rey trophies and is already one of the most successful goalkeepers in Barcelona's illustrious history. Ter Stegen is only 28 years of age and can play for the club for nearly another decade.

#4 Salvador Sadurni (1960 - 1976)

Salvador Sadurni was a talented shot-stopper

Salvador Sadurni had the near-impossible task of filling the massive shoes of the 'Cat of the Maracana', Antoni Ramallets. The legendary shot-stopper had a slow start to his career at Barcelona but grew into his role and defined an era of rejuvenation for the Catalan club.

Sadurni was Barcelona's goalkeeper at a time when Real Madrid was at the peak of its powers. The Spaniard kept Barcelona in the reckoning in La Liga season after season and his heroics at the Santiago Bernabeu in Barcelona's Spanish Cup victory against Real Madrid in 1968 remains one of the best individual performances by a goalkeeper in Barcelona history.

🎂Hoy felicitamos el cumpleaños a un gran ex jugador del @FCBarcelona Salvador Sadurní pic.twitter.com/iuec3nkDhF — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) April 3, 2017

Salvador Sadurni remained the first-choice goalkeeper after Johan Cruyff joined the club and was also a part of Barcelona's legendary 5-0 victory against Real Madrid in 1974. The shot-stopper won a La Liga title and three Spanish Cups with Barcelona.

