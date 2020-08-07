Of all the European giants that have managed to lay their hands on the Champions League trophy, Barcelona's victorious teams have arguably enjoyed the most dominant campaigns. While the Catalan giants have experienced several heartbreaks over the years, there have been more than a few instances where Barcelona has risen to the occasion and obliterated its opponents.

Barcelona has been suffering from a steady decline in fortunes since their previous Champions League triumph in the 2014/15 season. The Blaugrana slumped to shocking defeats against AS Roma and Liverpool in consecutive seasons and will want to make amends in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona hosts Napoli in the Camp Nou tomorrow and will hope to get the better of Gennaro Gattuso's side. The first leg in Italy ended with a 1-1 margin and Barcelona has a crucial away-goal advantage going into this fixture. The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann will be crucial to Barcelona's Champions League campaign this season.

Barcelona has won five Champions League trophies in its illustrious history and will be hoping to win a sixth this season. The Spanish giants have put in several splendid performances over the years and continue to be one of Europe's most formidable clubs.

#5 Barcelona 4-0 Bayern Munich, 2009

Barcelona thrashed Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou

Barcelona enjoyed the most successful season in its history in 2009 as Pep Guardiola's juggernaut led the Blaugrana to an unprecedented 'sextuple'. The team's legendary 2008/09 Champions League campaign was magical and the home game against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals was the icing on the cake.

Lionel Messi was unsurprisingly the man of the moment for Barcelona and combined with Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry to Barcelona up by a 4-0 margin against a stunned Bayern Munich outfit.

The Catalans took the foot off the pedal after half-time and played out a 1-1 draw against the Bavarians in Munich to ease part one of the strongest teams in Europe. Pep Guardiola went on to win the Champions League in 2009 and this victory against Bayern Munich laid the foundation for an immensely successful Barcelona squad.

#4 Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal, 2010

Arsenal had no answer to Lionel Messi's heroics

Lionel Messi is going to be a regular feature on this list and for good reason. The Argentine genius stunned Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side with a first-half hat-trick at the Camp Nou and singlehandedly put Barcelona in the driver's seat.

Nicklas Bendtner's opening goal in the 19th minute was effectively dumped into oblivion as Lionel Messi tore Arsenal's defence apart in a performance that has become a symbol of Barcelona's clout in the Champions League.

The Argentine also added a late fourth goal to destroy Arsenal's day and announce Barcelona's intentions in the Champions League. While the Catalans failed to win the Champions League in 2010, Lionel Messi's masterclass still finds itself in the club's discourse to this day.

