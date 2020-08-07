Barcelona vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-2020

The UEFA Champions League is finally back in action this month with Spanish giants Barcelona hosting Napoli in the second leg of the Catalans' round-of-16 clash at the Camp Nou. The first leg in Italy ended in a 1-1 stalemate and Barcelona has an away-goal advantage going into this fixture.

Barcelona has not had the best of seasons and is arguably at its weakest in over a decade. While the Catalan giants are still favourites ahead of this game, Napoli will have its fair share of chances to cause a massive upset tomorrow.

Napoli can pose a potent threat in the final third and the likes of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne will be relishing the prospect of playing against a Barcelona defence that has been prone to errors this season.

Barcelona has not lost a Champions League fixture at the Camp Nou in nearly a decade and will be confident going into this game. With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in its ranks, the Blaugrana will want to end the game early and avoid going into stoppage-time.

Barcelona vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Napoli have played only one official fixture in their recent history and played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this year. Antoine Griezmann and Dries Mertens were on target for their respective sides and are likely to be key players for their sides tomorrow.

Barcelona has played four friendly games against Napoli in the past and has won three of those fixtures. A Champions League knockout game will play witness to a much more competitive environment, however, and Barcelona will not find it easy to get past Gennaro Gattuso's side.

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Napoli form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Barcelona vs Napoli Team News

Ousmane Dembele will play no part in the match

Barcelona

Barcelona will go into this fixture with a relatively depleted squad and will have to dig deep to put in a good performance. Ousmane Dembele has shown positive signs over the past week but is still injured and has not been included in the squad. Samuel Umtiti has also been sidelined with an injury and Martin Braithwaite is not eligible for the Champions League and cannot be selected for this game.

Antoine Griezmann has successfully recovered from his injury and is likely to start the game. Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets are suspended for this fixture and Barcelona's younger players will have to step up against Napoli.

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal

Not Available: Martin Braithwaite

Napoli has to score against Barcelona

Napoli

Napoli's squad is in relatively better shape but Gennaro Gattuso will have a few concerns ahead of the game at the Camp Nou. Kostas Manolas gave Barcelona nightmares two years ago in the Champions League but is currently recovering from an injury and may not start the game.

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne sustained a muscle injury in his side's last Serie A game of the season against Lazio and Gennaro Gattuso will be sweating over the Italian star's fitness. Kalidou Koulibaly was unable to start the first leg but will return to the starting eleven for this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Lorenzo Insigne, Kostas Manolas

Suspensions: None

Not Available: None

Barcelona vs Napoli Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Elseid Hysaj, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski; Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Barcelona vs Napoli Prediction

Barcelona has had plenty of time to prepare for this fixture and will be thoroughly disappointed if it manages to bottle a crucial away-goal advantage. The Catalans have regularly buckled under the pressure that a Champions League fixture brings but the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will always present a massive threat.

Napoli is the definite underdog going into this game but Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne are capable of magic on their day. Gennaro Gattuso has downplayed his side's chances but will know that he can exploit some of Barcelona's weaknesses to bring his side back into the match.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Napoli

