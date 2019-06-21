×
FC Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana offer €100m, in addition to player, for Neymar

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
295   //    21 Jun 2019, 17:37 IST
Barcelona are considering a return for Neymar Jr.
Barcelona are considering a return for Neymar Jr.

What's the story?

If reports from the Spanish media outlet Sport are to be believed, FC Barcelona have offered Philippe Coutinho, in addition to €100 million to Paris Saint-Germain to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp.

In case you didn't know..

Neymar completed a big-money move to PSG in 2017, when the Ligue 1 giants paid the Brazilian's €222 million release clause to bring him to Parc des Princes.

During his four-year stint at the Camp Nou, the 27-year-old won one UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles amongst numerous other titles.

Since his move to the French capital, the former Santos star has inspired the Parisiens to two consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs. However, he has failed to deliver on the European front as the French outfit still awaits their maiden UEFA Champions League title despite spending so much on top-notch players in the last decade.

Last season, the left-winger racked up 23 goals and 13 assists in the 23 appearances he made for the French champions.

The heart of the matter

FC Barcelona signed former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in a big-money move, making him the most expensive player in their history, with the view of filling the void left by his compatriot Neymar in the Blaugrana line-up.

However, Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations, with a rather substandard season with the Catalan giants in 2018-19. Coutinho scored only 11 goals in addition to five assists in the 54 appearances he made across all competitions for the Catalans.

The 27-year-old has failed to adapt in Ernesto Valverde's line-up and has hinted at a Camp Nou exit on several occasions.

PSG have demanded €300 million for Neymar. However, according to Sport, the Catalans are only willing to to part with €100 million in cash, in addition to Coutinho, to seal the deal for the PSG forward.









La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
