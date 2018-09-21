Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Barcelona Transfer News: Another Brazilian target, Rakitic to PSG and more - September 21, 2018

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Rumors
3.85K   //    21 Sep 2018, 18:52 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Valverde's Barca has started the season brilliantly

After a 100% start to the 2018/19 season in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, things are going well for FC Barcelona.

However, in the modern world of football, standing still means going backward. This is something that the Blaugrana board led by Josep Bartomeu will not want due to the ill-feeling towards them from a vocal section of the club’s support.

The winter transfer window is still 3 months away but already, whispers have begun to emerge from the Camp Nou offices about potential buys in January/the summer as well as about potential departures.

Let’s catch up with the latest transfer gossip as it concerns the Blaugrana, one of Europe’s most storied clubs:

#5 Genoa’s Piatek flattered by Barcelona link

Genoa CFC v Bologna FC - Serie A
Piatek's already been seen as a potential Barca target

After a scintillating start to life in Serie A, strong rumours have emerged linking Barcelona to Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The 23-year-old Pole who has been compared to countryman Robert Lewandowski due to his style of play and physique joined Genoa this summer for 3.6m from Cracovia.

He has started the season like a house on fire with 4 goals in his first three games for I Rossoblu (The Red and Blues). According to Goal.com, the Barca hierarchy have been impressed by what they have seen so far.

However, Piatek has made it clear that while he is flattered by the news, he made it clear that he is focused on giving his best for his new team. Asked about the rumours and comparison to his more famous countryman, he told Sky Italia that

“That start of the season has been good, but I’m not thinking about it [the speculation]. I look forward and I’m already focused on the next match against Lazio.

“I can’t be compared to Lewandowski - he plays for Bayern Munich, myself at Genoa.
“I don’t think the links with Barcelona are true, even though I’ve heard about it…
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
