FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
351   //    29 Sep 2018, 00:52 IST

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - LaLiga
CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - LaLiga

After a shock hiccup against Leganes last match day, Barcelona play hosts to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways. Although they remain on top of the LaLiga ladder, Messi and co. will have been utterly disappointed following the 2-1 defeat to a relegation-threatened club.

Although Athletic Club salvaged a point against Real Madrid, getting anything from the Nou Camp will be a hard ask as Blaugrana have been unbeaten in their last 32 home matches. Here's all you need to know ahead of this clash. 

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Kickoff Information

Date: 29 September

Kickoff: 16:15 (local time), 19:45 (IST)

Venue: Camp Nou

Live stream: Live on LaLiga's Facebook Page 

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Team News

Barcelona:

Having picked up just out from an available six points in the last two matches, Ernesto Valverde is likely to recall the big guns of the squad. Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba are expected to return to the fold. Clement Lenglet is back from suspension.

Athletic Bilbao:

Apart from the injury of Aritz Aduriz (knock), Bilbao have a full squad available.

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Probable Line-ups

Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele


Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Suarez should start on Saturday

Athletic Bilbao (4-2-3-1): Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Yuri; Benat, D Garcia; Susaeta, R Garcia, Muniain; Guruteza

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Barcelona: L-D-W-W-W

Athletic Bilbao: L-D-D-D-W

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Head-to-Head

Barcelona wins: 42

Athletic Bilbao wins: 12

Draws: 9

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Key players

Barcelona:

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - LaLiga
CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - LaLiga

When the chips are down, there is one man who has stepped up for his side repeatedly and picked them up by illustrating his skill and reliability, and that is none other than Lionel Messi. He needs no further introduction. Should he find his rhythm, he could dance his way past the opposition defence, make them look like practice cones and hence, guarantee three points for his club.

Athletic Bilbao:

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga

Muniain's sharp eye for goal, strength and desire to run the extra yard makes his a player to watch out for. He will play down the right flank and hope to create something for his fellow forwards. 

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Prediction

Not many would see Barcelona enduring a second consecutive blip. With more intent to resume normal services at Nou Camp, Valverde's side will run circles around Los Leones. Home comforts are most likely to ensure that the clean sheet is kept intact too.

Predicted score: Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

