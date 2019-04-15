×
FC Barcelona vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups: Champions League, Predicted Lineups and FC Barcelona, Manchester United Injury news, Suspension Lists and more

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
382   //    15 Apr 2019, 16:21 IST

Barcelona will welcome Manchester United on this Tuesday night
Barcelona will welcome Manchester United on this Tuesday night

Tuesday night will see FC Barcelona take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils, who were handed a slight 1-0 loss at Old Trafford in the first leg, will be looking to stun the Catalan giants as they did against Paris Saint-Germain in last March. On that occasion, United had to score 3 goals to secure progression, but this time they just need 2.

There is no doubt that Barcelona are a strong side who have a little magician named Lionel Messi in their team. But it's safe to say that the tie is far from over, given United's strong away performances in this season's Champions League.

Manchester United will head to the Camp Nou on the back of a grinding 2-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. On the other hand, Barcelona rested several of their superstars during their weekend's La Liga fixture against Huesca.

The likes of Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez didn't start during Barca's goalless draw with Huesca.

Team News:

FC Barcelona:

Ousmane Dembele- FC Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele- FC Barcelona

Barcelona have no major injury concerns in their team. Ousmane Dembele made his return from his thigh injury last weekend as the Frenchman managed to play 67 minutes against Huesca. He could feature in the starting line-up against Manchester United at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana also don't have any suspensions.

Suspensions: N/A

Injuries: N/A

Manchester United:

Luke Shaw- Manchester United
Luke Shaw- Manchester United

As for the visitors, there are no more fresh injury concerns, while the likes of Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera could make their return to the main squad for the trip to Spain. Luke Shaw is going to miss the game through suspension. Diogo Dalot could be an ideal replacement for the 23-year-old full-back.

Suspensions: Luke Shaw

Injuries: Nemanja Matic (doubtful), Alexis Sanchez (doubtful), Ander Herrera (doubtful).

Predicted Line-up:

Predicted FC Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo; Messi, Suarez


FC Barcelona- Predicted XI
FC Barcelona- Predicted XI

Predicted Manchester United XI: David de Gea, Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard; Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford.


Manchester United- Predicted XI
Manchester United- Predicted XI
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
