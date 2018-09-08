Opinion: Fc Barcelona XI of the decade.

Mes Que Un Club

Ever imagined what Barcelona would be if they had all the players of a decade ago submerged together and played under Pep Guardiola?

Let's take a look at who would make it to the main XI if Barcelona players from 2008 would combine with players of Barcelona 2018.

This team is purely based on my opinion and with reasons why I chose them. I prefer 4231 as the formation for the Barcelona XI of the Decade.

The Goalkeeper:-

The choice between Victor Valdes and Ter Stegen makes it very difficult to choose the right man for the job. Going Clean sheets and performance wise, I think Marc-Andre Ter Stegen would make the cut in the playing XI.

Goalkeeper of Barcelona XI of the Decade

The Centre-backs:-

We could use a hybrid here. For a fierce Barcelona with strong aggression on the field, we will need players with the strong will who are unaffected by the surroundings. My picks for the two centrebacks would be Samuel Umtiti and Carles Puyol because they are just too good where they are.

Centrebacks of Barcelona XI of the decade.

The fullbacks:-

With the football Pep plays with, I think it needs immense speed and great link up. Almost everybody has the connection up, but I think Jordi Alba takes the spot over Eric Abidal for the pace. The other fullback without a doubt would be Dani Alves. No one has stepped up to Dani Alves' game yet, thus there is no replacing him.

Fullbacks of Barcelona XI of the decade.

The Midfielders:-

The midfield will consist of a double pivot with the strong passing game of Xavi and Iniesta without a doubt. The best for their positions. It was hard leaving Busquets out, but Andres Iniesta and Xavi make it to the playing XI.

Midfield of Barcelona XI of the decade

Attacking Midfielders /Wingers:-

A lot of options that could fit in, but I chose the Brazilian DNA for the link up and long-range stunners. Ronaldinho sitting at the centre while Messi is on the right and Philippe Coutinho seated on the left flank. I would have chosen Neymar or Pedro for the left wing position, but Coutinho is much more versatile that Neymar is.

Attacking Midfielders / Wingers of Barcelona XI of the decade

Forward:-

Barcelona has had the class line of strikers with names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Etoo, Luis Suarez Etc. But the striker I would keep in the line up would be David Villa. An Absolute monster of a striker.

Forward of Barcelona XI of the decade.

Captain:-

Carles Puyol would be the captain because he is the perfect man with an excellent attitude for a captain to be. He is just special. Other choices involve Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi.