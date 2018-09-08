Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Fc Barcelona XI of the decade.

Inphase Mussel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.46K   //    08 Sep 2018, 17:22 IST

Ent
Mes Que Un Club

Ever imagined what Barcelona would be if they had all the players of a decade ago submerged together and played under Pep Guardiola?

Let's take a look at who would make it to the main XI if Barcelona players from 2008 would combine with players of Barcelona 2018. 

This team is purely based on my opinion and with reasons why I chose them. I prefer 4231 as the formation for the Barcelona XI of the Decade.

The Goalkeeper:- 

The choice between Victor Valdes and Ter Stegen makes it very difficult to choose the right man for the job. Going Clean sheets and performance wise, I think Marc-Andre Ter Stegen would make the cut in the playing XI. 


Barcelona XI of the Decade
Goalkeeper of Barcelona XI of the Decade

The Centre-backs:- 

We could use a hybrid here. For a fierce Barcelona with strong aggression on the field, we will need players with the strong will who are unaffected by the surroundings. My picks for the two centrebacks would be Samuel Umtiti and Carles Puyol because they are just too good where they are.


Barcelona XI of the decade.
Centrebacks of Barcelona XI of the decade.

The fullbacks:- 

With the football Pep plays with, I think it needs immense speed and great link up. Almost everybody has the connection up, but I think Jordi Alba takes the spot over Eric Abidal for the pace. The other fullback without a doubt would be Dani Alves. No one has stepped up to Dani Alves' game yet, thus there is no replacing him.


Barcelona XI of the decade.
Fullbacks of Barcelona XI of the decade.

The Midfielders:- 

The midfield will consist of a double pivot with the strong passing game of Xavi and Iniesta without a doubt. The best for their positions. It was hard leaving Busquets out, but Andres Iniesta and Xavi make it to the playing XI. 


Midfield of Barcelona XI of the decade
Midfield of Barcelona XI of the decade

Attacking Midfielders /Wingers:- 

A lot of options that could fit in, but I chose the Brazilian DNA for the link up and long-range stunners. Ronaldinho sitting at the centre while Messi is on the right and Philippe Coutinho seated on the left flank. I would have chosen Neymar or Pedro for the left wing position, but Coutinho is much more versatile that Neymar is. 


Attacking Midfielders / Wingers of Barcelona XI of the decade
Attacking Midfielders / Wingers of Barcelona XI of the decade

Forward:-

Barcelona has had the class line of strikers with names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Samuel Etoo, Luis Suarez Etc. But the striker I would keep in the line up would be David Villa. An Absolute monster of a striker. 


Forward of Barcelona XI of the decade.
Forward of Barcelona XI of the decade.

Captain:-

Carles Puyol would be the captain because he is the perfect man with an excellent attitude for a captain to be. He is just special. Other choices involve Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Xavier Hernandez Ronaldinho Greatest Footballers of All Time Lionel Messi Net Worth Andres Iniesta Net Worth
Inphase Mussel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona vs SD Huesca: 5 Takeaways from Barcelona’s...
RELATED STORY
5 former Barcelona stars you won’t believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest South Americans to have worn the...
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Should Barcelona retire their No. 10 Jersey when Messi...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Arturo Vidal is an excellent...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: Strongest Playing XI for the 2018/19 LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us