FC Basel vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Bayern Munich are in action for the first time in 2024 when they visit the St. Jakob-Park to face Swiss outfit FC Basel in a mid-season friendly on Saturday.

Off the back of a strong first half of the season, Thomas Tuchel’s men are currently second in the Bundesliga table, albeit with one game in hand.

FC Basel returned to winning ways in their final outing of the year as they scraped a 1-0 victory over Luzern at the Swissporarena.

Prior to that, Fabio Celestini’s men saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on December 9, when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Grasshopper Zurich.

Despite their solid end to the year, Basel currently sit bottom but one in the Swiss Super League table, one place and seven points above last-placed Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy.

Bayern rounded off their schedule for 2023 last time out with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

Tuchel’s men have now won their last three matches, including a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, where they finished first in Group A.

Having picked up 38 points from 15 matches, Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga table, four points behind first-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

FC Basel vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Bayern Munich have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

FC Basel have picked up one win in that time, which came in February 2012, when they secured a 1-0 victory in their Champions League clash.

Bayern are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, claiming seven wins and one draw since early November.

Basel have won just two of their last eight home games while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of August.

Tuchel’s side have won all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a 5-1 defeat at Frankfurt on December 9 being the exception.

FC Basel vs Bayern Munich Prediction

With their eyes set on reclaiming top spot in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will look to begin the next year as they mean to go on.

While we expect Tuchel to rest some of his key players this weekend, we fancy the German heavyweights coming away with the win at the St. Jakob-Park.

Prediction: FC Basel 1-3 Bayern Munich

FC Basel vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been also fewer than five bookings in their previous five clashes)